Texas A&M sophomore superstar Jace LaViolette recaps doubleheader vs. No. 12 Alabama

"We didn't really have much talk in the dugout, we just kept doing what we were doing. We came out flat at the beginning but we knew once our bats got hot that we could do what we wanted as long as we stayed to our approach, which is what we did," LaViolette explained Friday. "We knew it was going to be a really long day and we kind of prepared for that. We got some good sleep and hydration last night. It was just a mindset thing, coming to the park and knowing we were going to play two, a full 18 and try to do our best to trust our process and see what the results came to be.

"It's a lot of fun to be a part of this team, to be a part of this culture, it's an unbelievable team to be around... I think we just do what we've been doing all season, trust in the process and what we've been doing. Opening Day mentality and just doing that same thing every day. It's been working, so why not keep it going?"