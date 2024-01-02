Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel takes shot at Longhorns after College Football Playoff loss

The Lone Star Showdown officially returns to the Texas gridiron this year and the smack talk has already begun for the Nov. 30 matchup at Kyle Field.

Washington defeated Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night in New Orleans. With a win in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the unbeaten Huskies advanced to play undefeated Michigan in the championship game this upcoming Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Longhorns, meanwhile, nearly pulled off the unthinkable by mounting a late comeback. However, Texas turned the ball over on downs in the red zone to end the game, crushing the hopes of Longhorns fans around the country.

Many people in Aggieland were overjoyed by the outcome, including Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel.

11/30/2024 we’ll see just how back you guys are 😈 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 2, 2024

TexAgs executive editor Billy Luicci took a moment to congratulate Texas fans on an impressive season, which included the first Big 12 Championship since 2009. Manziel, however, was having none of it.

I hate it when you play the publicly correct game. Say it with your chest Liucci boy https://t.co/Wejst7yvLz — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 2, 2024

With the CFP expanding to 12 teams for next season, a berth, if not two, will be on the line when the Aggies and Longhorns clash two days after Thanksgiving. It’s safe to presume that Johnny Football will be locked in with the rest of us for such an exciting showdown.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire