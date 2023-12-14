Early Reaction: 2024 Texas A&M Football schedule provides a path to the CFP Playoffs

The 2024 Texas A&M football schedule was released on Wednesday evening and it may be extremely early, but the slate is simple yet encouraging.

The Aggies will have seven home games at Kyle Field, four road contests and one neutral site matchup, deep in the heart of Texas. What’s most encouraging about the schedule is that the most difficult games on paper, will all be played in College Station.

New head coach Mike Elko will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline to begin the new campaign. On Aug. 31, Texas A&M hosts Notre Dame, led by senior quarterback Riley Leonard, who recently transferred to South Bend in the portal following the departure of Elko from Durham.

The Aggies will remain at Kyle Field the following week and play McNeese State. Texas A&M begins SEC competition on Sept. 14 at Florida. The Aggies return home to battle Bowling Green in week four.

The Southwest Classic is back on Sept. 28. Texas A&M will travel three hours north to play Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies defeated the Razorbacks 34-22 at Jerry’s World this season.

Texas A&M hosts Missouri on Oct. 5 in its SEC home opener then has its first bye week. The Aggies will play at Mississippi State on Oct. 19.

If Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame to begin the season, the Aggies could be undefeated entering a home game against LSU on Oct. 26. With Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels likely departing for the 2024 NFL Draft, Texas A&M may be betting favorites entering this SEC showdown.

The Aggies play at South Carolina on Nov. 2, have their second bye the following week, then host New Mexico State on Nov. 16. The final road game of the regular season is at Auburn on Nov. 23.

Days after giving thanks on Turkey Day, the Lone Star Showdown officially returns after a decade-plus, which is certainly something to be thankful for. Texas A&M hosts the University of Texas on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field. The Longhorns will be competing for a national championship to conclude 2023 as 1-of-4 teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

With the CFP expanding to 12 teams in 2024, the Aggies’ chances of making it have tripled. Therefore, if Texas A&M plays its cards right, the Texas Series could not only be for a berth to the SEC championship but perhaps an opportunity to bring home to College Station the first national title in nearly a century.

Without Alabama or Georgia on their 2024 regular season schedule, the Aggies have a clear path to competing for a national championship next season. Whether or not they capitalize on that opportunity is to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire