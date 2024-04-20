Texas football's Vernon Broughton misses spring game for marriage to Mrs. Broughton

There were a few Texas football players absent from Saturday's spring game, the reason being that coach Steve Sarkisian knew exactly what these athletes offered. Jahdae Barron and Barryn Sorrell are defensive veterans. Sarkisian pulled Alfred Collins after a few plays, knowing that he didn't have much to prove.

Vernon Broughton on the other hand, was absent for a different reason. The fifth-year senior got married Saturday to Camille Griffin, who he proposed to in December. Jaylan Ford and Ryan Watts were with Broughton at the proposal, and were among the alumni that were not at the spring game.

"Congratulations to him," linebacker David Gbenda said after the game. "That is a momentous occasion for him and we're so very happy for him."

Broughton played in all 14 games this past season, collecting 17 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He, alongside Collins, are the most experienced players on a defensive line that currently lacks depth.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes the ball as he advoids the sack from Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

Even as Broughton returns from his wedding, Sarkisian believes that Texas' lack of 'big humans' is the biggest concern heading into the summer. It's not even about replacing Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat, who are both headed to the NFL draft soon and could be early round picks.

"It's not always about addressing it with you know, with the guy who's gonna come in and win the Outland. It's about having enough depth, especially playing in Austin, Texas in September and early October," Sarkisian said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's Vernon Broughton gets married, misses spring game