Texans sign rookie RB Jawhar Jordan

Before the Houston Texans begin their two-day rookie minicamp, six of their nine players selected in last month’s draft have agreed to their rookie contracts, including their speedy tailback

The Texans and running back Jawhar Jordan agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $4.185 million that includes a $165,436 signing bonus, according to KPRC2 Sports’ Aaron Wilson. Jordan, the No.205 pick, should compete for resp on special teams and serve as the No. 3 rusher entering training camp.

Jordan, 24, started his college career at Syracuse University before transferring to Louisville for the final three years. In the last two seasons, he had 323 rushing attempts for 1,943 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jordan’s 13 rushing touchdowns last year led the ACC.

Jawhar jordan is a sneaky good pick for the Texans. Much needed too, since they only have Mixon and pierce as serious options in the backfield. This adds more competition. pic.twitter.com/7mdTebXEph — BELTWAY BOYZ (@beltwayboyz) April 27, 2024

The versatile back joins a room composed of Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale and Gerrid Doaks.

“I think my game is versatile. I’m a strong runner. I see the holes well. I’ve got speed, too, and a little bit of wiggle. Once I get the ball in my hand, I’m a threat,” Jordan said after being drafted.

Houston’s run game lacked explosiveness a year ago, with its longest rush being 24 yards. At 5-foot-9 and 193 pounds, Jordan provides a change of pace from the bruising running styles of Mixon and Pierce.

Jordan had 15 rushes for 15 yards or more yards in his final year at Louisville.

I’ve come away from Jawhar Jordan’s film wondering how he went in the 6th. He has great vision and has a clear role as a 3rd down RB with great explosiveness Going to do a piece on why I think he is a perfect fit as the Texans RB2 very soon 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JD7vjKfwSe — Jacob (@Stroud4AllPro) April 30, 2024

“We really like the juice that he has out of the backfield,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Think he can make plays with tremendous speed. We’re looking to add some speed to our backfield. We think he provides that for us. He also provides some special teams value, as well, as a returner. Really excited about the role that he’s shown that he was able to do at Louisville, and excited about seeing him come in and compete here.””

