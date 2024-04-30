Terrance Williams selects transfer destination

Michigan basketball is basically unrecognizable from the past few years and the faces you’re accustomed to seeing in maize and blue may be wearing different college colors next season.

While that’s been the case recently (with players like Hunter Dickinson transferring to Kansas) another mainstay over the past several years will be seen on the opposite side of the court from the Wolverines.

Terrance Williams, who has been a main character of the past few seasons, opted to transfer or enter the NBA draft once Juwan Howard was fired. It turns out he’s doing the former, as he announced on Instagram that he’s committing to new Big Ten school, USC.

Despite players like Williams and Dug McDaniel and Tarris Reed all transferring out, new Michigan basketball coach Dusty May has completely rebuilt the roster. Though recruits such as Justin Pippen and transfers such as Vlad Goldin and Tre Richardson, the roster has been fully revamped with new faces to help carry the Wolverines into a new era.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire