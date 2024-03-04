New Tennessee football RB coach De'Rail Sims gets second chance with Dylan Sampson

New Tennessee running backs coach De’Rail Sims liked what he saw on film of Dylan Sampson, but he already knew plenty about the No. 1 ball carrier he’s inheriting.

“Me and Dylan actually had a prior relationship. I actually recruited him when I was at the University of Louisville,” Sims said during his introductory news conference Monday.

“He’s been really, really good in terms of helping this transition.”

In June 2021, Sampson visited Louisville five days after he already had committed to Tennessee. Sims was the Cardinals' running back coach at the time, and it was his best chance to sway the talented playmaker, but Sampson stuck with the Vols.

Almost three years later, Sims is getting a second chance to coach Sampson, and he likes the prospects.

“I think you see the explosiveness jump off the tape,” Sims said. “I think you see the tenacity as he’s attacking defenses, the willingness to put his face on people and go in there and block.”

Sims replaces Jerry Mack, who left Tennessee to become the running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Vols were among college football’s most productive rushing offenses during Mack’s three seasons.

Without Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, will Vols keep rolling?

Turning Sampson into an All-SEC player will be Sims’ No. 1 priority. But developing depth in the backfield is a close No. 2.

Last season, Sampson had 604 yards rushing, 175 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, which led the team. He will step into the starting role.

But the Vols lost All-SEC performer Jaylen Wright (1,013 yards) and veteran Jabari Small (475 yards) to the NFL draft.

Sophomore Cam Seldon should slide into the No. 2 spot.

Without Wright and Small, Tennessee didn’t miss a beat in a 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Sampson rushed for 133 yards. Seldon had 55 yards. And quarterback Nico Iamaleava had three rushing TDs.

Sophomore Khalifa Keith and redshirt freshman DeSean Bishop also could compete for carries. And freshman Peyton Lewis will get an opportunity in the fall, but he’s expected to be limited in spring practice, which begins March 18, by injury.

Sims said he’s flexible on how many running backs will rotate into a game.

“It all depends on kind of how we’re flowing offensively and then who’s in rhythm. That’s a big piece of it,” Sims said. “You never want to get a guy out of rhythm. When you’re playing running back, you kind of get in that groove to where it feels like you can just feel where the seams and holes are opening.

“You never want to pull off the hot hand. You want to let them eat.”

Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims addresses the media during a press conference on March 4, 2024.

Sims dreamed of coaching at what he calls 'RBU'

Sims, 38, said he always dreamed of coaching in the SEC. And as a native of Union, South Carolina, he was very aware of Tennessee — which he called RBU.

“You watched Jamal Lewis when I was growing up, Travis Henry when I was growing up, Travis Stephens when I was growing up, seeing them run through the Power T,” Sims said. “And they were beating up on everybody. It was one of those deals that you had admiration for the program.”

It has been a steady climb for Sims to get his first SEC job.

In 2010, he started at the Division II level, coaching tight ends at Millersville University in Pennsylvania. He moved to Pikeville (Kentucky), an NAIA school, and back to Division II at Carson-Newman.

In 2013, Sims jumped to FCS Western Carolina and coached running backs. He reached the top of FCS at James Madison with a 2016 national championship and 2017 national runner-up finish.

Sims has coached the past five seasons at FBS schools. Still climbing, he has moved from East Carolina (2019-20) in the AAC to Louisville (2021-22) in the ACC and Cincinnati (2023) in the Big 12.

He guided top 25 rushing offenses the past three seasons at Louisville and Cincinnati.

Along the way, he coached one game at Neyland Stadium — a 55-10 loss by Western Carolina in 2015.

“We got our tail ran out of the stadium. So that’s what I remember,” Sims said. “But it’s kind of been this way my entire career. God has always given me a preview of places that I’ll end up.”

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

