Tennessee football hiring De'Rail Sims as running backs coach for Josh Heupel's staff

Tennessee football is expected to hire De’Rail Sims as its new running backs coach, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Knox News on Monday.

The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Sims has spent the past two seasons at Cincinnati and was the running backs coach at Louisville for two years prior. The 38-year-old fills the vacancy on Josh Heupel's staff after Jerry Mack accepted the running backs coach position with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack had been the running backs coach for three seasons at UT.

Mack and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary departed this offseason. Jean-Mary was hired at Michigan, where he coached before he was hired at UT.

De'Rail Sims has led rushing attacks to successful seasons

Sims, a South Carolina native, has coached rushing attacks that finished in the top 25 in yards three times in the past four seasons.

Cincinnati ranked No. 16 nationally with 2,605 rushing yards in 2023, while ranking No. 6 in rushing yards per game with 217.1. Louisville ranked No. 16 in 2022 and No. 17 in 2021.

Tennessee football has rushed well under Josh Heupel

The Vols were among college football's top rushing teams the past three seasons.

In 2021, they ranked third in the SEC and 12th nationally in rushing offense, averaging a school-record 217.3 yards per game.

In 2022, UT led the nation in rushing touchdowns (40) and finished third after Georgia and Michigan played extra games in the College Football Playoffs.

In 2023, UT led the SEC in rushing offense and ranked No. 10 nationally, averaging 204.9 yards per game.

Where De'Rail Sims had coached before Tennessee football

Sims coached at James Madison, East Carolina and Western Carolina prior to jumping to Louisville.

Notably, he spent three seasons at James Madison, which went 28-2. It won the FCS national championship in 2016 and was runner-up in 2017.

Sims also coached at Carson-Newman University in 2012 as the running backs coach and video coordinator. He played college football at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky.

