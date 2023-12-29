Dylan Sampson's debut as RB1 for Tennessee football won't be easy vs Iowa in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Quarterback Nico Iamaleava isn’t the only Tennessee football playmaker taking the torch from a veteran player in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Running back Dylan Sampson will make his first start after 1,000-yard rusher Jaylen Wright and veteran Jabari Small opted out of the bowl game.

Sampson, a sophomore, was a change-of-pace runner in a backfield trio this season. But now he's RB1, and he has waited eagerly to take on that role.

“I’m ready for this. This is what I want,” he said. “It’s what I’ve been working for, to have the opportunity to showcase and help my teammates. It’s going to be a good and new mental space that I’ll adjust to, getting back in that role. But it’s going to be fun.”

Sampson, like Iamaleava, was going to take over the starting job next season. The Citrus Bowl will provide just a sneak preview when No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) at Camping World Stadium.

Dylan Sampson thrived as RB1 at Kentucky

Wright, Small and Sampson shared carries in one of college football’s most productive backfields this season. The Vols had the No. 2 rushing offense in the SEC, averaging 202.6 yards per game.

But can Sampson be the bell cow against a stingy Iowa defense that allowed only 102.5 yards rushing per game?

“The mindset is to always be ready for that workload because you never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I never wanted to be on the back burner. So I’m always putting myself in that mindset to be ready.”

Sampson was productive when he got opportunities this season. He rushed for 471 yards with a 5.5 yards per carry average. He caught 17 passes for 175 yards. And he scored a team-leading eight touchdowns.

His lone stint as the primary back came late in a 33-27 win over Kentucky in one of the Vols’ best moments of the season.

After Wright left the game with an injury, Sampson got the ball 15 times for 91 yards in the fourth quarter, including 13 carries and two critical catches. And he scored the go-ahead TD.

Vols may stick with a backfield trio in Citrus Bowl

No Tennessee running back had 20 carries in a game this season. Sampson had the most offensive touches in a game with 21 against Kentucky, including 17 carries and four receptions.

Sampson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, will start and likely get the most carries against Iowa. But don’t expect Tennessee to abandon its running back rotation.

Freshman Cam Seldon, a 6-2, 222-pounder, will move from No. 4 to No. 2 on the depth chart. He has only 12 carries for 51 yards this season.

Sampson and coach Josh Heupel said freshman Khalifa Keith, a 6-1, 230-pounder, also could factor into the rotation. He has seven carries for 14 yards.

Pass protection and short-yardage situations could dictate which running back is in the lineup. Seldon is a bigger back than the speedy Sampson, and Keith is a bruiser.

But Small and Wright were more experienced pass blockers, so the Vols will need a plan to protect Iamaleava in his first start.

“Especially with a freshman quarterback, (pass protection) is going to be big for us,” Sampson said. “If he’s able to sit back there comfortably, he can make the reads he needs to make without pressure in his face.”

Why it’s so hard to run against Iowa

Like Iamaleava, Sampson will face a tough task in his first start.

Tennessee averaged 5.6 yards per rush this season. But Iowa didn’t allow a single opponent to average 5 yards per rush in a game.

“I wasn’t too familiar (with Iowa) because I was playing in the SEC,” Sampson said. “But when you watch the TV copies of their games, man, they play strong (and) they play physical. They want it, so it’s going to be a good challenge for us against this defense.”

Sampson and Seldon are north-south runners. They like to find a hole and explode through it for big gains.

But Iowa hasn’t allowed opponents to do that.

The Hawkeyes are disciplined tacklers. They have given up only one rush of at least 20 yards all season, the fewest in college football. That was a harmless 29-yard run in the Western Michigan game in September.

