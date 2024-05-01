Teams, individuals revealed for 2024 NCAA DI men's golf regionals
Teams and individuals were announced Wednesday for the NCAA Division I men's golf regionals.
Regional play will take place May 13-15 at six sites. Three of the sites will consist of 13 teams and 10 individuals (whose teams are not competing). The three other sites will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams.
Here are the teams and individuals selected for the six regional sites.
The top five teams from each site, as well as the low individual not on an advancing team, will qualify for the national championships, May 24-29 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Golf Channel will showcase coverage of the championships, beginning May 27.
Here are the teams and individual players comprising each regional site (conference automatic qualifiers are in parentheses):
BATON ROUGE REGIONAL
1. Auburn (SEC)
2. Virginia
3. Texas Tech
4. Oregon
5. Duke
6. Ohio State
7. LSU (host)
8. Louisville
9. Houston
10. South Carolina
11. Lipscomb (ASUN)
12. Yale (Ivy League)
13. Loyola (Md.) (Patriot)
14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
Individuals:
1. Alex Goff, Kentucky
2. Max Sturdza, Florida Atlantic
3. Niilo Maki-Petaja, Louisiana Tech
4. Hugo Thyr, South Alabama
5, Archie Smith, Little Rock
WEST LAFAYETTE REGIONAL
1. Vanderbilt
2. Arizona
3. Florida
4. New Mexico
5. Purdue (host)
6. San Diego State (Mountain West)
7. Mississippi State
8. Indiana
9. College of Charleston (Coastal)
10. Stetson
11. Colorado State
12. Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley)
13. Tennessee Tech (Ohio Valley)
Individuals:
1. Caleb VanArragon, Valparaiso
2. Hunter Thomson, Michigan
3. Cameron Huss, Wisconsin
4. Barend Botha, Toledo
5. Valentin Peugnet, Illinois State
6. Owen Stamper, Middle Tennessee
7. Alex McCulla, Illinois State
8. Ty Gingerich, Cincinnati
9. Luke Fuller, Western Kentucky
10. Ben Ortwein, Rider
RANCHO SANTA FE REGIONAL
1. Arizona State (Pac-12)
2. Washington
3. Oklahoma
4. California
5. Oklahoma State
6. North Florida
7. Chattanooga
8. South Florida (American)
9. San Diego (West Coast) (host)
10. West Virginia
11. Kansas
12. Wright State (Horizon)
13. Seton Hall (Big East)
14. Winthrop (Big South)
Individuals:
1. Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine
2. Tegan Andrews, Cal State Fullerton
3. William Walsh, Pepperdine
4. Brady Siravo, Pepperdine
5. Kevin Li, Seattle University
CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL
1. North Carolina (ACC) (host)
2. Alabama
3. Georgia Tech
4. East Tennessee State (SoCon)
5. Northwestern (Big Ten)
6. Baylor
7. VCU (A-10)
8. Loyola Marymount
9. Long Beach State (Big West)
10. Clemson
11. Michigan State
12. Ball State (MAC)
13. Howard (Northeast)
Individuals:
1. Tobias Jonsson, Mercer
2. Walker Isley, UNCW
3. Nick Mathews, NC State
4. Conor Gough, Charlotte
5. Will Davis, Davidson
6. Spencer Oxendine, NC State
7. Erik Johansson, Campbell
8. Claes Borregaard, Kennesaw State
9. Justin LaRue, Longwood
10. Fred Roberts IV, High Point
AUSTIN REGIONAL
1. Tennessee
2. Arkansas
3. Texas (Big 12) (host)
4. Georgia
5. Wake Forest
6. Notre Dame
7. UNCG
8. BYU
9. Utah
10. San Jose State
11. Grand Canyon (WAC)
12. Arkansas State (Sun Belt)
13. Kansas City (Summit)
Individuals:
1. Gustav Frimodt, TCU
2. Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State
3. Hunter Bott, UTSA
4 . Cooper Schultz, Kansas State
5. Kobe Valociek, Virginia Tech
6. Joseph Sullivan, Florida Gulf Coast
7. Erik Jansson, Jacksonville State
8. Justin Biwer, Colorado
9. Alexandre Vandermoten, Jacksonville
10. Peicheng Chen, St. John’s
STANFORD REGIONAL
1. Florida State
2. Ole Miss
3. Illinois
4. Texas A&M
5. Stanford (host)
6. UCLA
7. SMU
8. Missouri
9. Fresno State
10. UNLV
11. Augusta (Southland)
12. Liberty (C-USA)
13. Sacramento State (Big Sky)
14. Siena (Metro-Atlantic)
Individuals:
1. Enrique Dimayuga, Nevada
2. Ben Warian, Minnesota
3. Jakob Melin, San Francisco
4. Cole Rueck, Boise State
5. Joe Sykes, Idaho