Teams, individuals revealed for 2024 NCAA DI men's golf regionals

Teams and individuals were announced Wednesday for the NCAA Division I men's golf regionals.

Regional play will take place May 13-15 at six sites. Three of the sites will consist of 13 teams and 10 individuals (whose teams are not competing). The three other sites will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams.

Here are the teams and individuals selected for the six regional sites.

The top five teams from each site, as well as the low individual not on an advancing team, will qualify for the national championships, May 24-29 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Golf Channel will showcase coverage of the championships, beginning May 27.

Here are the teams and individual players comprising each regional site (conference automatic qualifiers are in parentheses):

BATON ROUGE REGIONAL

1. Auburn (SEC)

2. Virginia

3. Texas Tech

4. Oregon

5. Duke

6. Ohio State

7. LSU (host)

8. Louisville

9. Houston

10. South Carolina

11. Lipscomb (ASUN)

12. Yale (Ivy League)

13. Loyola (Md.) (Patriot)

14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Individuals:

1. Alex Goff, Kentucky

2. Max Sturdza, Florida Atlantic

3. Niilo Maki-Petaja, Louisiana Tech

4. Hugo Thyr, South Alabama

5, Archie Smith, Little Rock

WEST LAFAYETTE REGIONAL

1. Vanderbilt

2. Arizona

3. Florida

4. New Mexico

5. Purdue (host)

6. San Diego State (Mountain West)

7. Mississippi State

8. Indiana

9. College of Charleston (Coastal)

10. Stetson

11. Colorado State

12. Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley)

13. Tennessee Tech (Ohio Valley)

Individuals:

1. Caleb VanArragon, Valparaiso

2. Hunter Thomson, Michigan

3. Cameron Huss, Wisconsin

4. Barend Botha, Toledo

5. Valentin Peugnet, Illinois State

6. Owen Stamper, Middle Tennessee

7. Alex McCulla, Illinois State

8. Ty Gingerich, Cincinnati

9. Luke Fuller, Western Kentucky

10. Ben Ortwein, Rider

RANCHO SANTA FE REGIONAL

1. Arizona State (Pac-12)

2. Washington

3. Oklahoma

4. California

5. Oklahoma State

6. North Florida

7. Chattanooga

8. South Florida (American)

9. San Diego (West Coast) (host)

10. West Virginia

11. Kansas

12. Wright State (Horizon)

13. Seton Hall (Big East)

14. Winthrop (Big South)

Individuals:

1. Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine

2. Tegan Andrews, Cal State Fullerton

3. William Walsh, Pepperdine

4. Brady Siravo, Pepperdine

5. Kevin Li, Seattle University

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

1. North Carolina (ACC) (host)

2. Alabama

3. Georgia Tech

4. East Tennessee State (SoCon)

5. Northwestern (Big Ten)

6. Baylor

7. VCU (A-10)

8. Loyola Marymount

9. Long Beach State (Big West)

10. Clemson

11. Michigan State

12. Ball State (MAC)

13. Howard (Northeast)

Individuals:

1. Tobias Jonsson, Mercer

2. Walker Isley, UNCW

3. Nick Mathews, NC State

4. Conor Gough, Charlotte

5. Will Davis, Davidson

6. Spencer Oxendine, NC State

7. Erik Johansson, Campbell

8. Claes Borregaard, Kennesaw State

9. Justin LaRue, Longwood

10. Fred Roberts IV, High Point

AUSTIN REGIONAL

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Texas (Big 12) (host)

4. Georgia

5. Wake Forest

6. Notre Dame

7. UNCG

8. BYU

9. Utah

10. San Jose State

11. Grand Canyon (WAC)

12. Arkansas State (Sun Belt)

13. Kansas City (Summit)

Individuals:

1. Gustav Frimodt, TCU

2. Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State

3. Hunter Bott, UTSA

4 . Cooper Schultz, Kansas State

5. Kobe Valociek, Virginia Tech

6. Joseph Sullivan, Florida Gulf Coast

7. Erik Jansson, Jacksonville State

8. Justin Biwer, Colorado

9. Alexandre Vandermoten, Jacksonville

10. Peicheng Chen, St. John’s

STANFORD REGIONAL

1. Florida State

2. Ole Miss

3. Illinois

4. Texas A&M

5. Stanford (host)

6. UCLA

7. SMU

8. Missouri

9. Fresno State

10. UNLV

11. Augusta (Southland)

12. Liberty (C-USA)

13. Sacramento State (Big Sky)

14. Siena (Metro-Atlantic)

Individuals:

1. Enrique Dimayuga, Nevada

2. Ben Warian, Minnesota

3. Jakob Melin, San Francisco

4. Cole Rueck, Boise State

5. Joe Sykes, Idaho