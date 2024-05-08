TCU basketball lands talented Kansas State transfer guard R.J. Jones

TCU basketball has landed another transfer portal and he’s a Dallas-Fort Worth native.

Kansas State transfer R.J. Jones announced his commitment to TCU on Wednesday on his Instagram page. Originally from Denton, Jones was a top-100 recruit in the Class of 2023 out of Wasatch Academy in Utah.

Jones was rated the No. 1 prospect from Texas in his class and he had an assortment of offers from every major conference. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard appeared in 28 games for the Wildcats averaging nine minutes per game and 2.4 points behind a number of more experienced guards.

Now Jones will be returning closer to home and will have a chance to compete for playing time as TCU’s guard rotation will be brand new. ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla was high on the move on social media.

“A lot of scoring potential here for TCU basketball,” Fraschilla said. “Stuck behind veterans at Kansas State, should blossom in Fort Worth.”

Jones is now the fourth transfer to commit to the Horned Frogs and all four are guards. Arizona State transfer Frankie Collins and Green Bay transfer Noah Reynolds are rated four-star transfers by 247Sports and three-star Brendan Wenzel.

Redshirt freshman Jace Posey and incoming freshman Ashton Simmons also figure to be in the mix. TCU has two scholarships remaining to use in the portal and could prioritize finding another experienced forward to pair with returning starting center Ernest Udeh, redshirt freshman Isaiah Manning and incoming freshmen David Punch and Malick Diallo.