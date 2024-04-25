Tatsuro Taira fills UFC 302 opening, fights Joshua Van

Two of the UFC flyweight division’s most promising rising fighters will collide this June.

With Su Mudaerji out of UFC 302, Tatsuro Taira has signed on to fight Joshua Van at the June 1 event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The matchup was announced Thursday by Iridium Sports Agency, which manages both fighters.

Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) has passed each test he’s had in the promotion with flying colors. With three finishes in five promotional appearances, Japan’s Taira rides high off a TKO victory over Carlos Hernandez in December.

Van (10-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) went 3-0 in his first seven months with the UFC as he accumulated wins over Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Kevin Borjas, and Felipe Bunes. He was scheduled to fight Lucas Rocha in April, but was removed from the card when his opponent withdrew.

With the addition, the UFC 302 lineup includes:

Champion Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa – five-round co-main event

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Su Mudaerji vs. Tatsuro Taira

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe

Andre Lima vs. Hyun Sung Park

Niko Price vs. Jeremiah Wells

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie