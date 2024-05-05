TAPPS 2024 track and field state championship: See results, more from Fort Worth-area

Fort Worth area schools claimed no team titles, but individuals in Boys and Girls divisions earned multiple first-place finishes at the TAPPS Track & Field state meet held Thursday-Saturday at Panther Stadium.

Fort Worth Southwest Christian 5A Girls earned Silver with 92.5 points, with Fort Bend Christian winning Gold with 101, while FW Covenant Classical 3A Girls took home Silver with 79 points as Tomball Rosehill’s 110 took top honors.

Argyle Liberty Christian 5A Boys captured Bronze with 102 points, narrowly edged out by Houston Luther South’s 107 points for Gold and Fort Bend Christian’s 105.5 for Silver.

Fort Worth area school standouts at the state meet:

BOYS

5A -- Tristan Smalls, a Fort Worth Southwest Christian senior, earned Gold in the 400m Dash and he anchored the 4x400m FW SW Christian relay team that took Gold.

Argyle Liberty Christian junior Ewan Curtis picked up Gold in the 110m and 300m Hurdles.

ALC claimed Gold in the 4x100m relay event with Curtis, Cooper Witten, Dresden Ward and CJ Witten running in order. The Warrior quartet of Ward, Cooper Witten, CJ Witten and Blake Werner then added Gold in the 4x200m competition.

Junior Jaylen Thomas of FW Southwest Christian won Gold in both the 100m Dash and 200m Dash events, and ran the second leg in FW SW Christian’s Gold medal-winning 4x400m relay event.

4A -- Junior Matthew Boughton of Colleyville Covenant Christian took home Gold in the high jump, and earned Gold in the Long Jump.

Boughton’s 6-08.00 high jump a year ago was a class record as he recorded 25 points in leading Colleyville Covenant Christian to the team title.

3A -- Blake Schroeder, a Fort Worth Covenant Classical senior, took home Gold in the 110m Hurdles, and earned Silver in the triple jump. Schroeder had 32.5 points a year ago (two Golds, three Bronzes).

Sophomore AJ Abeyta of Fort Worth Temple Christian claimed Gold in the 1600m race, and garnered Silver in the 800m event.

2A -- Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep’s Josh Marshall, a senior, took Gold in the 300m Hurdles, and added Silver in the 110m Hurdles. Marshall ran the opening leg in the team’s Gold winning 4x200m relay event.

GIRLS

6A -- Fort Worth Nolan Freshman Georgia Giesinger captured Gold in the 800m event with a time of 2:20.09, setting a personal record.

5A -- Senior Aliyah Johnson closed out her decorated Fort Worth Southwest Christian career. Johnson earned Gold in the Triple Jump with a personal record 38-03.75, narrowly edging out Fort Bend Christian standout Bayleigh Minor who recorded a 38-03.00.

Johnson picked up Gold winning the Long Jump, and added Gold in the 100m Dash and 200m Dash events. She also anchored the Gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team.

An Indiana University signee, Johnson said she just remains focused on each event. “I try and push myself,” said Johnson. “Start fast and finish hard. This is my last time out as a senior, and wanted to give my all.”

A year ago, Johnson was one of just three TAPPS State meet Girls participants to record 40 or more points as she garnered two Gold and three Silver medals totaling 40 points. Fort Bend Christian Academy’s Bayleigh Minor four Gold and one bronze to earn 41 points while setting three Class 5A records. Elaina Craven of 1A Fredericksburg Heritage matched Minor’s 41-point output, winning three Gold and two Silver medals.

4A -- Junior Neriah Williams of Arlington Pantego Christian won Gold in the 100m and 200m Dash events, and earned Silver in the Triple Jump. Williams won five Golds in totaling 31 points a year ago.

Colleyville Covenant Christian junior Brianna Harrison earned Gold in the 400m Dash.

Arlington Grace Prep took Gold in the 4x400m relay race.