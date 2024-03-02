Takeaways from Wisconsin’s crushing loss to No. 13 Illinois

Wisconsin basketball continued its slide Saturday afternoon with a 91-83 loss to No. 13 Illinois.

Reciting the Badgers’ struggles since the start of February is like a broken record at this point. The team has now lost seven of its last nine, with each loss feeling more crushing than the last.

Related: Wisconsin basketball social media despondent after Badgers loss to Illinois

The road won’t get much easier for Greg Gard’s team moving forward. Next comes a home matchup with Rutgers, before a season-ending trip to West Lafayette, Indiana to face No. 3 Purdue. Then comes the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. It doesn’t take a genius to know Wisconsin needs to step up its game to have any hope at a deep run.

Before we get to all that, here are our takeaways from the loss to Illinois:

Wisconsin has a defense problem

Mar 2, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian (3) and guard AJ Storr (2) try to gain possession of the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Luke Goode (10) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin allowed Illinois to score 91 points on 51.8% shooting overall and 56.3% from three. The Badgers entered with the No. 54-ranked defense in the nation, that number is sure to continue its steep fall after Saturday’s performance.

The Badgers have now given up the following point totals in its last seven losses: 91, 74, 88, 78, 72, 75 and 80. That’s unacceptable for any program, let alone one like Wisconsin that prides itself on defense.

There was no answer after early foul trouble

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) fouls Illinois forward Marcus Domask (3) during the first half of their game Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Foul trouble ruled the day for the Badgers. John Blackwell fouled out with five fouls, Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn both finished with four fouls, A.J. Storr and Max Klesmit each had three and Tyler Wahl had two.

Even with all of that, Nolan Winter only played three minutes off the bench. This may be focused in all hindsight, but there didn’t seem to be a good enough plan once foul trouble became an issue.

Wisconsin had no effective plan for Marcus Domask

Feb 17, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Marcus Domask (3) looks to shoot during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Domask’s final line: 31 points on 12/21 shooting, 4/6 from three and 3/4 from the free throw line plus eight rebounds and three assists.

Wisconsin had no answer for the Illinois star, even when it became abundantly clear he was going to be attacking all afternoon. Sometimes you tip your cap to the opponent, other times you wonder if anything else could have been done schematically. This classifies as the latter.

The Badgers again fail to put a full 40 minutes together

Mar 2, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Marcus Domask (3) celebrates the Illinois Fighting Illini 91-83 win over the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the Badgers’ losses since the start of February have been whistle-to-whistle, with the team never looking like the top contender it once was.

But most of the losses have spurts where the team looks to have turned a corner. This was one of those games, as Greg Gard’s team came out of the opening tip with an edge. But whenever Wisconsin went on a run, or Tyler Wahl strung together a few key baskets, the team always seemed to fail to get a stop.

That’s what makes this game more frustrating. We can see the title-contending team during moments, until a completely different team shows up in others.

Wisconsin has real issues entering postseason play

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is shown during the second half of their game Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Maryland 74-70.

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This isn’t a surprise to many, but still must be said. Wisconsin has lost seven of nine games and it doesn’t feel like a fluke, but rather a significant regression from where the team once was.

The Badgers can’t seem to defend, they aren’t excelling in tight moments and there are stretches where nobody on the court can make a play. These big runs from opponents are killers against a Wisconsin team like this one that struggles to defend.

There has always been ‘more time in the season to figure it out.’ Now, it feels like it’s getting late early for Greg Gard’s team.

Please hold all Greg Gard-related discussions for after the season concludes

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is shown during the first half of their game against Ohio State Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

I’m not arguing either side here, as is currently being done in every corner of social media.

But no decision will be made either way until the season is over, this isn’t like college football where programs need headstarts on hiring the next coach.

So if the administration will assuredly wait until after the season, then the fanbase should as well. I know this loss, paired with the last month, makes it tough to believe that a NCAA Tournament run can still happen, that still is a possibility. Worse teams have gone deep into March.

So, please table the head coach discussion until the season ends.

Follow Badgers Wire

[lawrence-related id=71836,71771,71607]

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire