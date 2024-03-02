Wisconsin basketball social media despondent after Badgers loss to Illinois

Wisconsin basketball lost its seventh game in nine tries Saturday afternoon, this one a 91-83 home defeat to the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers came out of the gates hot, signaling a possible change from the team’s form during the losing skid. But the game soon became a sprint, one Wisconsin eventually lost because of its inability to get key stops on defense.

Related: Wisconsin basketball social media reacts to viral post about refs in 2015 national championship

Tyler Wahl led the way for the Badgers with 20 points on 9/14 shooting. He was no match for Marcus Domask, who finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

It’s safe to say Wisconsin fans are not happy after the loss. I’d describe the mode as more despondent after the Badgers continued their tumble toward the middle of the Big Ten.

Here is how Wisconsin social media reacted to the loss to Illinois:

An emotional scene pregame:

Howard Moore returns to the Kohl Center during an emotional moment before Wisconsin vs. Illinois. pic.twitter.com/2utJnfqdUJ — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) March 2, 2024

Really powerful moment as Howard Moore returns to the Kohl Center prior to Wisconsin-Illinois. Not a lot of dry eyes in the house https://t.co/zaONqWEwTs — Alex Strouf (@alex_strouf) March 2, 2024

Carter Gilmore did have a strong first half

Get on Carter Gilmore's back. The junior forward has scored or assisted on the last five points for the #Badgers, who have come back within 39-37 of Illinois. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 2, 2024

🚨 Carter Gilmore & 1 🚨 — Kedrick Stumbris (@KedrickStumbris) March 2, 2024

Some tension between the two teams

Poor second half defense

Wahl scored inside to cut the deficit to 66-61 but Essegian gave up a drive and fouled his man. Two FTs coming for ILL after the break (7:28) left. Essegian coming back out; Storr coming back in. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 2, 2024

layup line defense https://t.co/u6kByqqgJI — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) March 2, 2024

At this point, I am starting to wonder if Essegian can ever defend at a B10 level. Right now, teams just attack him relentlessly. Maybe getting in better shape in the off-season will make a difference, but he has so far to go. — Badgermaniac (@THEbadgermaniac) March 2, 2024

Big Cat is sad again

On repeat forever https://t.co/Usiri1qYa5 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 2, 2024

Tyler Wahl tried his best to carry the team

Tyler Wahl is once again trying to power the team to victory, we shall see if his coach and teammates indulge him — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) March 2, 2024

More Big Cat:

They’re not good. It’s sad. I’m sad. I hate that I invest my happiness in sports but I can’t change https://t.co/fy50zNWFnx — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 2, 2024

Marcus Domask was dominant

Domask is abusing Wahl — Carter Elliott (@CarterElliott__) March 2, 2024

Terrible viewing experience

Fans who paid money to watch Marcus Domask score 30 on the same post move over and over should get a $5 Culver's gift card or something — akschaaf (@akschaaf) March 2, 2024

Domask is a Wisconsin native

Marcus Domask lost his last game at the Kohl Center as a senior in high school. Don't think he's gonna lose this one. 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists for the Waupun native.#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 2, 2024

Frustration with Chucky Hepburn

Chucky Hepburn passes up an open three, dribbles into the key just to get his shot blocked 🤦🏻‍♂️ Storr feels like the only player playing with confidence at all times. — The Red Shed (@TheRealRedShed) March 2, 2024

People are unhappy with Greg Gard

A Wisconsin kid coming in to the kohl center and dominating Wisconsin is such a perfect way to remember the Greg Gard era. — Barton (@Barton1331) March 2, 2024

Get Greg Gard the HELL off my lawn. This program was elite when Gard got it handed it to him. He’s done nothing but go backwards. Three times in four years, his teams have completely tanked the second half of the season. This is embarrassing. — In Development 🎯 (@j__1252) March 2, 2024

If Greg Gard isn’t fired at the end of the season I’m ready to throw the towel as a lifelong Wisconsin fan. We just let Shannon and Domask combine for 50+ points and not ONCE did Gard attempt to provide help defense. Domask vs Wahl iso every single possession. Joke of a coach. — Caribbean Capper🏄🏽‍♂️ (@CaribbeanCapper) March 2, 2024

This afternoon was a microcosm of the season

Disaster season — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) March 2, 2024

Sadness

I can’t handle us to continue to lose like this #badgers — Zac (@DjFrEsHyFrEsSh) March 2, 2024

People think the program is collapsing

Listen, one season of the #Badgers falling apart down the stretch can be an exception. Two in a row? It’s a trend. The Gard era will need to end after this season. This program is moving backward, fast. — The Badger State (@CheesePlz22) March 2, 2024

Season over?

Tyler Wahl on The Wisconsin

Marcus Domask 🤝 Badgers season

cooked — ebo (@ebosays) March 2, 2024

More sadness

Foul trouble played a big role

In a game with early foul trouble in the front court Nolan Winter played 3 minutes. Wisconsin basketball has no plan. — The Red Shed (@TheRealRedShed) March 2, 2024

No context:

This was viewed as a big game for Greg Gard

Gard is in trouble. Thats a game they had to win. And giving up 91 points. #Badgers — Patrick Clark (@PatrickClark05) March 2, 2024

More reaction:

#Badgers continue their epic meltdown of a season. #MarchMadness One and done. — Taylor Shannon (@T_Shans8) March 2, 2024

Follow Badgers Wire

[lawrence-related id=71836,71771,71607]

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire