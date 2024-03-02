Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball social media despondent after Badgers loss to Illinois

Ben Kenney
Wisconsin basketball lost its seventh game in nine tries Saturday afternoon, this one a 91-83 home defeat to the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers came out of the gates hot, signaling a possible change from the team’s form during the losing skid. But the game soon became a sprint, one Wisconsin eventually lost because of its inability to get key stops on defense.

Tyler Wahl led the way for the Badgers with 20 points on 9/14 shooting. He was no match for Marcus Domask, who finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

It’s safe to say Wisconsin fans are not happy after the loss. I’d describe the mode as more despondent after the Badgers continued their tumble toward the middle of the Big Ten.

Here is how Wisconsin social media reacted to the loss to Illinois:

An emotional scene pregame:

Carter Gilmore did have a strong first half

Some tension between the two teams

Poor second half defense

Big Cat is sad again

Tyler Wahl tried his best to carry the team

More Big Cat:

Marcus Domask was dominant

Terrible viewing experience

Domask is a Wisconsin native

Frustration with Chucky Hepburn

People are unhappy with Greg Gard

This afternoon was a microcosm of the season

Sadness

People think the program is collapsing

Season over?

More sadness

Foul trouble played a big role

No context:

This was viewed as a big game for Greg Gard

More reaction:

 

