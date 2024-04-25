T20 World Cup schedule

[Getty Images]

The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup takes place between 2-29 June in the United States and the West Indies. Here's the full schedule:

Group stage

Group A: Canada, *India (A1), Ireland, *Pakistan (A2), USA

Group B: *Australia (B2), *England (B1), Namibia, Oman, Scotland

Group C: Afghanistan, *New Zealand (C1), Papua New Guinea, Uganda, *West Indies (C2)

Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, *South Africa (D1), *Sri Lanka (D2)

*seeded teams, who will retain their seeding if they qualify for the Super 8s, whether they finish first or second

June

2 United States v Canada (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

2 West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

3 Namibia v Oman (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

3 Sri Lanka v South Africa (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

4 Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

4 England v Scotland (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

4 Netherlands v Nepal (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)

Play starts at 16:30 BST

5 India v Ireland (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

6 Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

Play starts at 00:30 BST

6 Australia v Oman (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

6 United States v Pakistan (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)

Play starts at 16:30 BST

6 Namibia v Scotland (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 20:00 BST

7 Canada v Ireland (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

8 New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

Play start at 00:30 BST

8 Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

8 Netherlands v South Africa (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

8 Australia v England (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 18:00 BST

9 West Indies v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

9 India v Pakistan (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

9 Oman v Scotland (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 18:00 BST

10 South Africa v Bangladesh (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

11 Pakistan v Canada (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

12 Sri Lanka v Nepal (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)

Play starts at 00:30 BST

12 Australia v Namibia (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

12 United States v India (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

13 West Indies v New Zealand (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

13 Bangladesh v Netherlands (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

13 England v Oman (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 20:00 BST

14 Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

14 United States v Ireland (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

15 South Africa v Nepal (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)

Play starts at 00:30 BST

15 New Zealand v Uganda (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

15 India v Canada (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

15 Namibia v England (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 18:00 BST

16 Australia v Scotland (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

16 Pakistan v Ireland (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

17 Bangladesh v Nepal (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)

Play starts at 00:30 BST

17 Sri Lanka v Netherlands (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

17 New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

18 West Indies v Afghanistan (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Super 8s

Group 1: A1, B2, C1, D2

Group 2: A2, B1, C2, D1

June

19 A2 v D1 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

20 B1 v C2 (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

20 C1 v A1 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

21 B2 v D2 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

21 B1 v D1 (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

22 A2 v C2 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

22 A1 v D2 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

23 C1 v B2 (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St Vincent)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

23 A2 v B1 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

24 C2 v D1 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

24 B2 v A1 (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

25 C1 v D2 (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St Vincent)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

27 First semi-final: TBC v TBC (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

27 Second semi-final: TBC v TBC (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

29 Final: TBC v TBC (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

