T-Birds outlast Bobcats behind three home runs

Apr. 29—BOX SCORE

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 7, BOBCATS 1

Aberdeen 000 010 0 — 1

Tumwater 000 124 X — 7

TUM Pitching — Ferguson (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Fields 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, R; Haase 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, R; Stevens 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R

Tumwater's Zoe Fields put the finishing touches on a vital 7-1 Evergreen Conference victory over Aberdeen on Monday night to stay atop the standings approaching the end of the regular season.

Fields launched the last of three long balls, leaving the park with a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to give enough cushion for Ella Ferguson to shut the door in the seventh. Tumwater (13-3, 8-1 EvCo) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth on a leadoff homer by Jaime Haase.

After Aberdeen tied the contest at 1-1, Sarah Stevens put the Thunderbirds ahead for good with another leadoff home run and an insurance run crossed home on an RBI walk. Haase finished with two RBIs while Erika Schock roped two hits.

Ferguson struck out just two in the circle and worked around three walks to snare the win. Tumwater and Aberdeen will meet again on Tuesday in a non-league game.