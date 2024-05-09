T-Birds dominate EvCo sub-districts with team title sweep

May 9—Behind four victories from Ava Jones on the girls side and two PR's from the boys, Tumwater coasted to the team title victory for both genders at the Class 2A Evergreen Conference sub-district meet held at Tiger Stadium on Wednesday.

Its girls squad piled up 240 points, more than 100 in front of runner-up W.F. West (123). Rochester was fourth with 54 while Black Hills squeaked by Centralia 24-23 for sixth.

Jones picked up victories in the 100 and 200-meter dashes while she ran on legs in the winning 800 and 1,600 relays. Reese Heryford and Cassidy Hedin were a part of those quartets plus teamed with Ashlyn Hufana and Emery Schmidt to triumph in the 400 relay.

Summer Coleman cleared the high jump bar at 4 feet, 10 inches to set a new personal best for the Thunderbirds. Annabelle Clapp (400) and Abigail Krause (shot put) also won.

W.F. West's Amanda Bennett set a new lifetime best in the pole vault, clearing nine feet even. The junior also won the javelin while Emily Mallonee swept the hurdles, Leslie Morales claimed the long jump and Joy Cushman took the 800.

Mallonee (300 hurdles) and Morales each had new personal bests. Black Hills' Carmen Williams uncorked a throw of 108-03 to win the discus and Rochester's Merecedies Dupont picked up three second place finishes in the 200, 400 and 800 relay. Centralia had three girls finish inside the top-three.

Meanwhile on the boys side, Tumwater edged by W.F. West 220-145 for the title. Black Hills finished fourth with 65 while Centralia (55) and Rochester (43.5) rounded out the team tally.

Aaron Paul tied the 2A state lead in the high jump with W.F. West's Lucas Hoff by leaping 6-6 to win the event. He also won the long jump with a leap of 20-01 for the Thunderbirds.

Reid Crumley darted 40.94 seconds to secure the 300 hurdles and moved him into a tie for sixth amongst all competitors in 2A. Tumwater won both relays while Cash Short (100), Blake Kirkpatrick (200) and Josh Schlecht (400) each won races. Malijah Tucker (shot put) and Beckett Wall (javelin) picked up field event wins.

W.F. West's Lucas Hoff won the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, a new season-best and sits him tied for third. Rochester's Gunnar Morgan swept the two distance races while Black Hills' Ezra Harris was second in the javelin. Centralia's best finisher was Ethan Weiher placing fourth in the 1,600.