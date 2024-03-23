Sven-Göran Eriksson, Liverpool manager: Tears at Anfield as dying wish granted

It was an emotional day at Anfield as Sven-Goran Eriksson got to finally manage Liverpool - AP/Jon Super

Even for managers who have won European club trophies and coached at World Cups, football can still be about simple dreams. For Sven-Goran Eriksson, a lifelong wish came true at Anfield on Saturday and he wept in appreciation.

As memories go, managing Liverpool – even a Liverpool Legends side – to a 4-2 win over Ajax represented a special box belatedly ticked for a boyhood Reds fan.

It was only a charity game for the club’s foundation but there were still nigh-on 60,000 people inside the ground and as he embarked on a poignant lap of honour after the game with the two teams, they made sure he knew how they felt.

In the background Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds played. ‘Don’t worry about a thing…’ For 90 wonderful minutes, Eriksson’s only concern was masterminding a win which, in the grand scheme of things, did not matter at all.

“I was crying a little bit,” he admitted. “People singing, a good win…it was beautiful.

“That will be a huge memory in life. To sit on the bench for Liverpool has been my dream my whole life and now it’s happened. Thank you Liverpool for giving me this opportunity.

“Liverpool was my dream club all my life. Even when I had England I also supported Liverpool but I couldn’t say it at that time!

“It’s a good finish, Liverpool. It can’t be much better than that.”

Eriksson's last match as a manager took place at his beloved Anfield with former players such as Steven Gerrard gracing the pitch once again - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

Eriksson sat next to Liverpool legends John Aldridge and John Barnes in the dugout - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Eriksson, by his doctor’s estimation, has less than a year to live. The pancreatic cancer is terminal. So each moment that remains for England’s first overseas manager is precious.

Stop-the-clock diagnoses like Eriksson’s bring into sharp focus what really matters.

For all the pantomime over his personal life when he was England manager, football was – and is – what makes Eriksson tick.

You only had to watch him on his seat – and quite regularly out of it – during the game to understand that

At 76, he still loves the game and lives it. The global managerial tour, which was his career, taking in Italy, Portugal, Mexico, Thailand, China, the Ivory Coast and the Philippines only came to an end as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad last year.

Football, despite what Bill Shankly may or may not have once said, pales into insignificance against matters of life and death but that does not make it unimportant. The pleasure it gave to Eriksson at Anfield was unbridled.

He spoke on Friday of his honour at being allowed to watch Liverpool training sessions under Bob Paisley in 1979 when he was an up-and-coming manager in Sweden.

That watching brief was upgraded on Saturday as he took charge of a Legends side featuring Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard. The bonus for the former England manager is that at least he didn’t have the headache of having to crowbar Frank Lampard into the same midfield this time.

Eriksson laps up the applause on an emotional day at Anfield - AP/Jon Super

He decided there was no need for a team talk.

“They have all played in the Liverpool style. If you have a Liverpool shirt out on you know to move the ball. Make it simple. Don’t make it complicated. I should learn from them and not the opposite,” he said.

There was a standing ovation as he walked out ahead of kick-off holding the hand of a mascot. He waved to all four stands and gave a small bow before posing at the centre of a joint team photo as You’ll Never Walk Alone struck up around Anfield.

As they sang the words, every thought turned to Eriksson. If there was sadness in the stadium at that moment then there was also joy that they were there to celebrate a life that could never be described as anything other than full.

The game was, inevitably, a slow-motion encounter between ex-footballers whose legs no longer quite operate at the speed they are asked to. Its knockabout element was underlined by a junior pitch invader interrupting the game to collar Steven Gerrard for a selfie before being escorted away by stewards.

But there were enough flecks of gold dust – a flick from Torres here, a neat turn from Edgar Davids there – to hold everyone’s attention. There was even a bicycle kick – into The Kop admittedly – from Dirk Kuyt.

It was a day of fun as well as tears as Eriksson lead a team of Liverpool greats such as Fernando Torres - AP/Jon Super

Eriksson was enthralled. When Torres had a first half shot blocked after Derk Boerrigter had given Ajax a second-minute lead, he was on his feet in frustration.

Kiki Musampa made it 2-0 but when Gregory Vignal pulled one back for Liverpool in the 54th minute the Frenchman trotted across to Eriksson for a celebratory embrace.

Djibril Cisse equalised before the right script was delivered with further goals from Nabil El Zhar and Torres in the last 10 minutes.

Eriksson wore a broad smile as the final whistle blew. It was a sad occasion, yes, but there was much joy too besides.

