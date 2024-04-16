Sunday victory sets new program record for consecutive wins at The Bosh

As we get deeper into college baseball season, we’ll start to see the best teams separate themselves from the rest of their conference opponents.

There are some early-season surprises, such as Wake Forest already reaching double-digit loss totals and Kentucky being ranked third, while programs like Arkansas and East Carolina are ranked Top-10 as expected.

Another team living up to its expectations is North Carolina, which swept Notre Dame over the weekend and maintained its hold atop the ACC Coastal Division. UNC has largely dominated opponents over the season, but particularly at Boshamer Stadium, where it’s 23-0.

With Sunday’s 10-3 victory over the Fighting Irish, the Diamond Heels set a program record with their 27th consecutive home victory, a streak which extends back to last season.

North Carolina is averaging nearly 10 runs per home game, with its 321 total runs ranking 15th nationally. The 30 runs scored against Notre Dame were UNC’s most since its March 1-3 series against Rutgers.

Vance Honeycutt, the Diamond Heels’ star center-fielder who is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is tied for sixth nationally with 50 runs. He’s one of nine North Carolina players with at least 20 runs.

While UNC’s offense was the story this past weekend, its pitching enjoyed a much-needed rebound, allowing just five runs over three games. It was the Diamond Heels’ best pitching series of the year.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire