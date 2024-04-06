WATCH: Vance Honeycutt makes highlight-reel diving catch

There is no shortage of offensive talent on the UNC baseball team.

You have left fielder Casey Cook, who ranks amongst the nation’s top hit-getters and run producers. Alberto Osuna is enjoying a revival season at designated hitter, mashing .370, while North Carolina still carries the ever-powerful Vance Honeycutt, who’s already hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runners.

Honeycutt’s offensive stats might be the focus of his game, but he’s also one of the best defenders in college baseball. His 2023 sophomore season was cut short due to injury, but he STILL won ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Those defensive abilities were showcased on Thursday, April 4, as Honeycutt extended for an immaculate diving catch, in the Diamond Heels’ 14-11 loss at UVA.

Hello #SCTop10. Don't forget about @HoneycuttVance. This is what elite defense looks like!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/tKlk5M5UqR — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) April 5, 2024

This isn’t Honeycutt’s first time making a highlight reel play, as Tar Heel Nation has also watched him climb the wall for home run robberies. Honeycutt has a knack for making plays in the clutch – both with his glove and bat.

Honeycutt struggled at the plate on Thursday, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. He made up for that during Friday, homering in the third inning to close UNC’s gap to 3-1.

Can Honeycutt stay healthy and lead North Carolina back to the College World Series this year?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire