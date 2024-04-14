Sports card, memorabilia show draws hundreds to Susquehanna Valley Mall

Apr. 14—SELINSGROVE — Sports card collectors from all over flocked to the Susquehanna Valley Mall to hopefully find that rare gem or bargain during Saturday's sports cards and memorabilia show.

Vendors and hundreds of visitors arrived for the show attempting to make trades or find bargains on the card of their choice.

"It's a lot of fun, and I enjoy the hobby," vendor and buyer Rocco Amato, 15, of Northumberland, said. "You get to see some cards that you may not have or stuff you are searching for."

Collin Krakowski, 25, of Kulpmont, agreed.

"These are always good shows for us," he said. "There are a lot of people from the area that come together and make deals and buy from each other."

Kyle Baranoski, 17, of Mount Carmel, joined his friends as they searched for deals.

"It's great to walk around and see what people have for sale," he said. "You get to find some things that you may not have had the chance to see or buy."

Lenny Cicchiello, 17, of Kulpmont agreed with his friend.

"I like to come and look around," he said. "There are always good deals and a chance to meet with other collectors and see what they have or what they are searching for."

The Susquehanna Valley Mall regularly hosts the events which draw big crowds and that Amato said is something he likes to see.

"It's great seeing all the people walk around and trying to make deals," he said. "I enjoy being here and any time a collector finds something they are looking for, or gets a good price, it's a win."