How Sporting KC beat host Union Omaha at the death in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Alan Pulido, a second-half substitute Wednesday night, lifted Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over Division III host Union Omaha FC.

Sporting’s last-moment victory, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 32, came against a tough USL League One opponent on the road at Caniglia Field on the University of Nebraska Omaha campus.

Pulido’s winning goal came at the literal end of overtime after a hard-fought match.

Greetings from Caniglia Field in Omaha. Roughly 30 minutes until kickoff of tonight's US Open Cup match between Union Omaha and #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/c3a67lbgrP — Daniel Sperry (@sperrydaniel94) May 8, 2024

Some 4,733 fans in attendance saw Lagos Kunga put Omaha on the board first in the 31st minute.

88' - If you're new to this whole Union Omaha thing...this is @lilshido.



Key save late in the match!



#OMAvSKCl | 1-1 | @fnbo pic.twitter.com/WAsKUvgeMm — Union Omaha (@Union_Omaha) May 9, 2024

Union led 1-0 at halftime, but the Major League Soccer side from KC got a left-footed equalizer from Marinos Tzionis just 3 minutes into the second half.

Sporting KC and seven other MLS teams are among the field for the 109th edition of the U.S. Open Cup. Matches continue until a champion is crowned in September.

