How Sporting KC beat host Union Omaha at the death in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

daniel sperry
·1 min read

Alan Pulido, a second-half substitute Wednesday night, lifted Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over Division III host Union Omaha FC.

Sporting’s last-moment victory, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 32, came against a tough USL League One opponent on the road at Caniglia Field on the University of Nebraska Omaha campus.

Pulido’s winning goal came at the literal end of overtime after a hard-fought match.

Some 4,733 fans in attendance saw Lagos Kunga put Omaha on the board first in the 31st minute.

Union led 1-0 at halftime, but the Major League Soccer side from KC got a left-footed equalizer from Marinos Tzionis just 3 minutes into the second half.

Sporting KC and seven other MLS teams are among the field for the 109th edition of the U.S. Open Cup. Matches continue until a champion is crowned in September.

This story will be updated.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.