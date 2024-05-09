Speaker, Harmel and Cabrera win multiple awards at JHS Athletic Banquet

May 8—Student-athletes from Jacksonville High School were recognized for their achievements in the classroom, on the field, court or track Monday night when the Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club hosted the annual Athletic Awards Banquet.

Chesni Speaker and Jordan Cabrera headed a long list of award winners by coming away with two memorial scholarships apiece.

Speaker was co-winner of the Heather Folden Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) and the recipient of the Wanda Patton Memorial Scholarship ($500).

Cabrera was named as the winner of the Eli Santana Memorial Scholarship ($700) and the Jonathan Sanders Memorial Scholarship ($500).

Landry Harmel was the co-winner of the Heather Folden Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) as well as the recipient of one of two Jacksonville Soccer Association scholarships, worth $500 each.

Others taking home scholarships valued at $1000 each included: Trent Powell (Dick Sheffield Memorial Scholarship), Nehemiah Boyd (Pete Lammons Memorial Scholarship), Ryan Walker (Driver Bob Memorial Scholarship) and Jonathan Frias (Alex Sandoval Memorial Scholarship).

Scholarships in the amount of $500 each went to Hayden Thompson (in memory of Payton Diers), Gabino Galvan (in memory of Darryl Bonner) and Walker Dublin (in memory of Rick Watson).

The Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club awarded scholarships valued at $500 each to Speaker (female athlete with the highest grade point average) and to Dakoda Whiteley (male athlete with the highest grade point average).

Seniors Mayte Otero, Gracie Webb, Emmanuel Silva and Felipe Ortega were each took home a $500 scholarship presented by the Jacksonville Tennis Association. The scholarships were base on sportsmanship, citizenship, scholastic standing and playing records.

Cristian Juarez received a scholarship in the amount of $500 from the Jacksonville Soccer Association.

The Maiden Award went to juniors Trunijah Butler and Jewel McCullough.

The Athletic Awards Banquet was held at the high school cafeteria.