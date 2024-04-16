Advertisement

Southland top 20 high school softball rankings

Eric Sondheimer
·1 min read

The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(with previous rank)

1. (1) Norco 18-3

2. (2) Murrieta Mesa 20-2

3. (3) Riverside Poly 23-1-1

4. (4) Orange Lutheran 15-3

5. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 18-2

6. (7) Oaks Christian 17-2

7. (8) Anaheim Canyon 19-4

8. (9) El Modena 17-6

9. (10) Los Alamitos 17-5

10. (11) Granada Hills 18-1

11. (13) Rio Mesa 18-3

12. (16) California 22-3

13. (12) La Mirada 17-4-2

14. (15) Long Beach Millikan 15-8

15. (6) Mission Viejo 16-5-1

16. (17) West Torrance 18-4

17. (NR) Valencia 16-4

18. (18) Esperanza 11-9

19. (14) Huntington Beach 14-6

20. (20) Marina 14-7-1

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.