SOCCER: Lady Chicks dominate Madill in district play

Apr. 15—A dynamic duo led the way.

The Chickasha girls soccer team was a scoring machine during Friday's District 4A-1 matchup against Madill, and the duo of Austin Clift and Lainey Jones was an important cog. The Lady Chicks earned a 10-0 win via mercy rule in Chickasha, and Clift and Jones combined forces to score seven of the 10 goals.

Clift put the finishing touch on the match by scoring the 10th goal, and she did plenty of scoring before that. The sophomore scored four times against the Lady Wildcats.

Not far behind, Jones scored three times to complete the hat trick.

It was another dominant performance in a string of wins for the team. The Lady Chicks put up eight goals in the first half and two more in the second half, finishing the match with a little more than 33 minutes still left on the clock.

In addition to Clift and Jones, three other players found ways to score. Callie Crawford, Hannah Verhines and Brooke King added the other three goals.

The Madill win was Chickasha's 10th shutout win of the season and another shutout win with Madison McDaniel in goal as the keeper. It was also the team's second mercy-rule win, with the first coming against Ardmore.

Once 3-3 on the season, Chickasha improved to 10-3 by defeating Madill. The Lady Chicks also moved to 5-0 in district play.