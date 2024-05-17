Sixers select Otto Porter Jr. No. 11 overall in 2013 NBA re-draft

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2013 NBA draft looking to select key pieces to begin a lengthy rebuild. After a disappointing 2012-13 season with the failed Andrew Bynum move, the Sixers underwent “The Process” era.

Philadelphia traded Jrue Holiday to the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 6 pick which turned out to be Nerlens Noel. However, they also had their own pick at No. 11 and selected Syracuse guard Michael Carter-Williams.

Carter-Williams went on to win Rookie of the Year in 2014 with averages of 16.7 points, 6.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. However, the Sixers sent Carter-Williams to the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2015 deadline.

In a re-draft done of 2013 by HoopsHype, the Sixers select Otto Porter Jr. at No. 11 rather than MCW:

There was a chance for Porter Jr. to have had a better career than he has had, with injuries and inconsistency causing him to fall off after a quick peak in 2017-18. Porter Jr. was a versatile swingman in his prime, who could do more than just shoot with his feet set. The Georgetown product could shoot off the dribble and run a pick-and-roll, as well as defend multiple positions.

Porter was originally selected No. 3 back in 2013 by the Washington Wizards. In 11 NBA seasons, he averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.7% from deep. He won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

