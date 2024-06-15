U.S. Open Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Matthieu Pavon jumps ahead of Ludvig Åberg early on Moving Day at Pinehurst

It’s Moving Day in North Carolina, and we started with a U.S. Open rookie leading the way.

Ludvig Åberg entered Saturday with a one-shot lead over the field after his 1-under 69 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. He’s playing in his first ever U.S. Open, and is just a few months removed from his first major championship appearance. If he can pull off a win this week, he’d be the first tournament rookie to do so in more than 100 years.

Åberg's lead, however, didn't last long. Matthieu Pavon, who held a share of the lead briefly on Friday before a couple of late bogeys hurt him, quickly overtook Åberg on the front nine on Saturday afternoon. Pavon carded three birdies on his front nine, nearly matching the low round of the day before making the turn, while Åberg held strong at even par.

There are plenty of big names behind both of them, though, including Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy — who is hunting for his first major win in nearly a full decade.

So far on Saturday, Pinehurst has been the big winner. Very few golfers have been able to get under par, and the early scoring average has been around 73. Collin Morikawa has been the lone exception. He posted a bogey-free 66, which brought him back to even par. Depending on how the rest of the afternoon goes, he could be right up there on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, struggled once again. U.S. Open golf, he said, is like a "mental torture chamber."

