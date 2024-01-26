Sixers big man Joel Embiid named a starter for 2024 All-Star game

The 2024 All-Star game is set for Feb. 18 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The best talent from both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will ascend on to Indiana and play in the mid-season contest to have some fun and put on a show for NBA fans everywhere.

The starters were announced for both the East and the West on Thursday and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been named to the starting lineup alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, and Damian Lillard, the new star guard of the Bucks.

2024 East All-Star starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)

Jayson Tatum

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Haliburton

Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/gPec2te4qP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2024

The Western Conference starting lineup will feature Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, and Shai Gilegous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The All-Star game will go back to the old format of East vs. West. There will be no more team captains and them picking up their teams like in the playground.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire