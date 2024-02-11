Advertisement

Six Nations 2024: Today's fixtures, results, full schedule and table

Cameron Henderson
·3 min read
Ireland's Robbie Henshaw/Six Nations 2024: Today's fixtures, results, full schedule and table

England fought back from 14-5 down at half-time to beat Wales 16-14 in a scruffy but hugely-physical Six Nations clash on Saturday, extending a Welsh winless championship run at Twickenham that stretches back to 2012.

Earlier, France secured a controversial 20-16 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield. The hosts felt they had scored a match-winning try at the death but referee Nic Berry ruled the ball had been held up after a lengthy review.

Irish Television Match Official Brian MacNeice took several minutes to look at the footage and said he could not find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision, even though it looked as though the ball may have touched the turf.

Today, Ireland take on Italy, looking to make it two wins from two.

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV

Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both the BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams are available for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and can be downloaded on mobile or tablet devices.

The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the British Government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free.

2024 Six Nations fixtures in full

All times GMT

Round one

Round two

Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy

  • Kick-off: 3pm

  • Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

  • Referee: Pierrre Brousset (Fra)

  • Channel: ITV

Round three

Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales

  • Kick-off: 2.15pm

  • Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

  • Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)

  • Channel: ITV

Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England

  • Kick-off: 4.45pm

  • Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

  • Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)

  • Channel: BBC

Sunday, February 25: France v Italy

  • Kick-off: 3pm

  • Venue: Decathlon Arena, Lille

  • Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)

  • Channel: ITV

Round four

Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland

  • Kick-off: 2.15pm

  • Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

  • Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

  • Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland

  • Kick-off: 4.45pm

  • Venue: Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff

  • Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

  • Channel: ITV

Sunday, March 10: Wales v France

  • Kick-off: 3pm

  • Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

  • Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)

  • Channel: BBC

Round five

Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy,

  • Kick-off: 2.15pm

  • Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

  • Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

  • Channel: BBC

Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland

  • Kick-off: 4.45pm

  • Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

  • Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)

  • Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 16: France v England

  • Kick-off: 8pm

  • Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

  • Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

  • Channel: ITV

Six Nations table

When does 2024 Six Nations start and finish?

This year’s Six Nations got underway on a Friday night – February 2, 2024 – when France took on Ireland in Marseille.

The final round is on Saturday, March 16 – aka ‘Super Saturday’ – with all all three matches on the same day.

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?

  • Ireland to win: 1/6

  • England to win: 10/1

  • Scotland to win: 25/1

  • France to win: 25/1

  • Wales to win: 500/1

  • Italy to win: 750/1

Odds correct on February 11

How do I get tickets for matches?

You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches. Availability will vary greatly depending on which fixture you are hoping to get tickets for.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.