Sights and sounds from the first day of the Packers 2024 offseason workout program

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

The Green Bay Packers opened their 2024 offseason workout program on Monday. Phase 1 opens the program with two weeks of meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab only. Everything is voluntary until mandatory minicamp in June.

The full offseason workout program schedule can be found here.

Here are some sights and sounds from Day 1 of 2024:

The Packers posted a gallery of 183 photos from Monday.

 

