Shanahan explains what happened on all four Purdy picks vs. Ravens

Brock Purdy made some costly decisions in the 49ers’ 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, throwing a career-high four interceptions, but his coach explained that assigning blame for them isn’t as simple as it might appear.

The interception that halted the 49ers’ first drive, however, was one that Kyle Shanahan saw as a bad decision by his young quarterback.

“I get what he saw,” Shanahan said Tuesday via conference call. “There was some space that flashed, and he just reacted and let it rip. He was probably feeling pretty good after the first few plays and thought he could squeeze it in there, but he can’t versus that coverage. That was the wrong decision.”

The 49ers had driven to the Ravens’ 15-yard line, and Purdy saw Deebo Samuel open in between two Baltimore defenders in the end zone as he ran to the right. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton read the play, though, and jumped the route to intercept Purdy’s pass.

Shanahan believes Purdy’s second interception was more forgivable. The quarterback found himself under pressure, and while Purdy threw the correct checkdown pass, Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens pulled off a standout play by tipping the ball toward teammate Marlon Humphrey, who made the interception.

“The others were real unfortunate plays,” Shanahan said. “We were in a run play and got us in a corner blitz. [Purdy] had a way to get out of it, but he had to throw it over that guy, and that guy made a hell of a play jumping and tipping it, and the other corner on the back side ended up getting the tip and picking it.”

Purdy’s third interception appeared to be his worst decision of the night, but Shanahan again seemed to understand his quarterback’s thought process. With several penalty flags already on the field, Purdy launched a prospecting pass toward tight end George Kittle but didn’t connect, as Hamilton grabbed his second interception of the game.

“The next one was a scramble on a third-and-7,” Shanahan said. “He really threw a 50-50 ball to George, and 44 [Humphrey] did a hell of a job getting his hand in there and tipping it up in the air and 14 [Hamilton] got another pick.”

Shanahan explained that Purdy’s fourth turnover came off another great play by the Ravens’ defense pressuring the quarterback.

“The one in the third quarter, he made the right read,” Shanahan said. “The Mike linebacker got under the route by [Brandon] Aiyuk, so he went to his checkdown, which was the right decision. But he was getting hit right as he threw, right on his right arm. The ball bounced up in the air, and got a pick.”

The 49ers have one fewer day to assess their play, learn from the mistakes and regroup before visiting the Washington Commanders on Sunday. But it’s clear Purdy isn’t the only one taking a hard look at the film.

