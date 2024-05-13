SEC opponents revealed for Arkansas basketball, John Calipari in 2024-25

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Arkansas basketball's SEC opponents for John Calipari's inaugural season as head coach have been revealed.

The Razorbacks will face LSU, Missouri and Texas twice. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma will all travel to Bud Walton Arena for Arkansas home games. The Hogs will hit the road to face Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

According to an Arkansas spokesperson, LSU and Missouri will be Arkansas' permanent opponents, meaning the Hogs will play both Tigers twice annually under the new SEC scheduling format.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Calipari will have a reunion with Kentucky fans, but he won't get the chance to welcome his old team to his new program next season.

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari reacts to a call in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas will get the opportunity to rekindle old rivalries with Oklahoma and Texas in those schools first year with the SEC. The last time the Longhorns came to Fayetteville was Jan. 5, 2010.

Arkansas is coming off a disappointing 16-17 campaign. Eric Musselman left and became the head coach at Southern Cal, prompting the Hogs to poach Calipari from the rival Wildcats. Arkansas is still building its roster with just seven scholarship players currently in the fold.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: SEC opponents revealed for Arkansas basketball in 2024-25