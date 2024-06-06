Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 1: Score, live updates, how to watch, highlights, expert analysis

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the Mavs into Boston to take on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the C's

Kristaps Porzingis PF - BOS - #8 2023-24 Regular Season 20.1 Pts 7.2 Reb 2 Ast 51.6 FG% 37.5 3P%

Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum are the favorites to take home the NBA Finals MVP Award, Kyrie Irving is playing in his fourth Finals and Kristaps Porzingis is back after missing the Celtics' last 10 playoff games with a calf injury.

Luka Doncic PG - DAL - #77 Western Conference Finals 32.4 Pts 9.6 Reb 8.2 Ast 47.3 FG% 43.4 3P%

Speaking of our Yahoo Sports experts, Senior NBA reporters Jake Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach will have live analysis and updates from Game 1 in Boston throughout the night.

Date: Thursday, June 6

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTubeTV

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live coverage of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals and instant analysis as the Mavericks and Celtics open their quest for the title.