Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 1: Score, live updates, how to watch, highlights, expert analysis
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the Mavs into Boston to take on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the C's
Kristaps PorzingisPF - BOS - #8
2023-24 Regular Season
20.1
Pts
7.2
Reb
2
Ast
51.6
FG%
37.5
3P%
Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum are the favorites to take home the NBA Finals MVP Award, Kyrie Irving is playing in his fourth Finals and Kristaps Porzingis is back after missing the Celtics' last 10 playoff games with a calf injury.
Luka DoncicPG - DAL - #77
Western Conference Finals
32.4
Pts
9.6
Reb
8.2
Ast
47.3
FG%
43.4
3P%
Speaking of our Yahoo Sports experts, Senior NBA reporters Jake Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach will have live analysis and updates from Game 1 in Boston throughout the night.
How to watch NBA Finals Game 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics
Date: Thursday, June 6
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTubeTV
Stay with Yahoo Sports for live coverage of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals and instant analysis as the Mavericks and Celtics open their quest for the title.
