Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 1: Score, live updates, how to watch, highlights, expert analysis

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the Mavs into Boston to take on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the C's

yahoo sports staff
1
Kristaps Porzingis headshot
Kristaps Porzingis
PF - BOS - #8
2023-24 Regular Season
20.1
Pts
7.2
Reb
2
Ast
51.6
FG%
37.5
3P%

Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum are the favorites to take home the NBA Finals MVP Award, Kyrie Irving is playing in his fourth Finals and Kristaps Porzingis is back after missing the Celtics' last 10 playoff games with a calf injury.

Luka Doncic headshot
Luka Doncic
PG - DAL - #77
Western Conference Finals
32.4
Pts
9.6
Reb
8.2
Ast
47.3
FG%
43.4
3P%

Speaking of our Yahoo Sports experts, Senior NBA reporters Jake Fischer, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach will have live analysis and updates from Game 1 in Boston throughout the night.

  • Date: Thursday, June 6

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: ABC

  • Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTubeTV

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live coverage of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals and instant analysis as the Mavericks and Celtics open their quest for the title.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Players to warm up in Walton shooting shirts

    In addition to honoring him with pins handed out in TD Garden, the players will warm up in WALTON shirts before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, commissioner Adam Silver announced before the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Porzingis back in the lineup for the Celtics for Game 1

    The Celtics get a major offensive weapon back with the return of Kristaps Porzingis to the lineup after he missed all of the past two rounds with a calf injury. He did play in the first round against the Miami Heat, averaging just over 12 points per game, but he was a major contributor to the Celtics attack in the regular season as part of Boston's trio of 20-point scorers along with All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Luka Dončić nursing injuries heading into Game 1

    It was never in doubt that he'd play, but Luka Dončić does enter his first NBA Finals a little banged up. Per the Mavs, he's dealing with a right knee sprain and some left ankle soreness.

    The bumps and bruises didn't seem to bother him too much in the Western Conference Finals — a series he was named the MVP of after five brilliant performances.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Celtics to hand out Walton pins

    While the Boston Celtics are celebrating being back in the NBA Finals, the team — and NBA family — are still remembering Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who died after a battle with cancer late last month. To honor him tonight, the Celtics are passing out Walton pins with a tie-dye pattern to memorialize the legend who helped the Celtics to an NBA championship in 1986.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The 2024 NBA Finals are here

    The stars are arriving at TD Garden ahead of Game 1 of the Finals.