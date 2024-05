Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for free agent Jose Aldo after UFC 301 win?

(Also see: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Alexandre Pantoja after UFC 301 title defense?)

Jose Aldo returned from an MMA retirement of nearly two years Saturday at UFC 301, and the result went his way.

Aldo (32-8 MMA, 14-7 UFC) proved that, despite 20 months away from competition, he still has plenty left in the tank when he snapped the winning streak of the surging Jonathan Martinez (19-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) by convincing unanimous decision.

With the win, Aldo completes his UFC contractual obligations and can move forward into free agency. What does that mean for him, though? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Aldo’s future after UFC 301.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

Jose Aldo, UFC 301

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 301 Ceremonial Weigh-in

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 03: (L-R) Opponents Jose Aldo of Brazil and Jonathan Martinez…

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 03: (L-R) Opponents Jose Aldo of Brazil and Jonathan Martinez face off during the UFC 301 ceremonial weigh-in at Farmasi Arena on May 03, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Pereira vs Potieria

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 301 - Martinez vs Aldo

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez…

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Jose Aldo Junior (red gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jose Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez, UFC 301 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie