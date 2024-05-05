Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Alexandre Pantoja after UFC 301 title defense?

(ALSO SEE: Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Jose Aldo after UFC 301 win?)

Alexandre Pantoja maintained his rule over the flyweight division Saturday when he achieved a second title defense in the UFC 301 main event against Steve Erceg.

Pantoja (28-5 MMA, 12-3 UFC) added to his impressive resume on home soil with a competitive unanimous decision victory over Erceg (12-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) in the headlining act at Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro, and now the questions again will come up about who could dethrone the Brazilian.

The promotion had to dig deep down the rankings to find Pantoja a fresh and worthy challenger in Erceg, but now that he’s dispatched of him, the same questions once again resurface.

Who should be next for Pantoja? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after his UFC 301 title defense.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie