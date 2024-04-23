Seabreeze hires DeLand defensive coordinator Mike Klein as football coach

Seabreeze filled its football coaching vacancy for a third straight time by poaching one of Volusia County's top defensive coordinators.

Mike Klein was named the Sandcrabs' head coach on Monday, Tucker Harris, the school's principal, told The News-Journal. Klein oversaw a DeLand defensive unit that registered 97 tackles for loss, 42½ sacks and 15 interceptions while allowing 21.5 points per game as the Bulldogs won a regional championship for the first time since 2009.

"I've been coaching for 10 years, under some very awesome head coaches and awesome mentors who know a lot about football, how to do things the right way and how to lead kids to success. I feel like I'm ready for a head coaching opportunity," Klein said. "Seabreeze is a great opportunity for me, and I think it's a great opportunity to come in and turn that program back to where it's been.

"I remember when I was growing up that they were one of the top teams in the county every year. Right now, I think they are hungry and they are ready for some stability, and they are ready to be good. From a player standpoint to an (administration) standpoint to a community standpoint, they are hungry for it. When my hunger, work ethic and energy combines with their hunger and what they are bringing to the table, I think we're going to be able to do something special."

Klein, a first-time head coach, takes over for Lester Davis, who departed earlier this month to reunite with former Mainland coach Travis Roland as defensive coordinator at Camden County (Ga.). Davis lasted one year on the job, posting a 4-6 record; his predecessor Pat Brown, a former DC at Father Lopez, won 20 games over four seasons before taking a position at four-time NCAA Division II national champion Valdosta State.

Klein, 32, was a four-year starting linebacker at Jacksonville and quickly rose up the coaching ranks upon graduating in 2014. He joined Jerry Odom's staff at Tusculum, an NCAA Division II program in Tennessee, in 2016 and was promoted to defensive coordinator two years later. Since returning to the area, he worked as DC under Andy Price at Spruce Creek and, most recently, Rick Darlington at DeLand.

DeLand defensive coordinator Mike Klein during football practice, Monday, August, 1, 2022.

"I applied for the Seabreeze job when I first came down. … Five years ago, applying again, it's awesome to think just how much of a better coach I am from the years of experience I got being with Coach Price and Coach Darlington," Klein said. "I feel so much more prepared now and ready for the opportunity than I was before."

Harris shares Klein's process-over-product philosophy, and values that his résumé features extensive experience as a strength and conditioning coach.

"He's the right guy for the program moving forward because he embodies what we're trying to do with our young men. He's a football guy, but he is also about being quality young men who will be contributors in our society," Harris said.

"Most importantly, I heard his experiences but I saw his heart. That's important to me as it relates to what we do with kids."

With Klein's hire, all 16 Volusia-Flagler high school football coaching positions are filled — with six changes since the conclusion of the 2023 season. Greg Miller (Pine Ridge), Allen Johnson (Trinity Christian), Jerrime "Squatty" Bell (Mainland), Lawrence Garner II (Halifax) and Tombe Thomas (Atlantic) are set to take over ahead of Monday's first allowable non-contact spring practice date.

