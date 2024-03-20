State champion Mainland chooses Atlantic's Jerrime "Squatty" Bell as next football coach

Mainland hired within the family Wednesday to fill its sudden football coaching vacancy — in more ways than one.

Jerrime "Squatty" Bell, who led Atlantic to the District 8-2S championship and a return to the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs last fall, told The News-Journal on Wednesday afternoon that he has accepted an offer to take over at his alma mater. Bell, 40, is the first cousin of Travis Roland, his predecessor who departed for Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County last month.

"This is, 100%, a dream job," said Bell, who posted a 10-19 overall record in three seasons at Atlantic. "My emotions are all over the place. I'm excited. I'm happy and ready to get to work. But, man, what we built over at Atlantic, it's tough leaving those kids."

In Roland's third and final season, Mainland won the FHSAA Class 3S championship with a 21-19 victory over St. Augustine at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee — the school's first state title in 20 years. The Bucs face a difficult task in repeating after the FHSAA's board of directors scrapped the Metro-Suburban split in December, grouped into Class 5A along with fellow state champions Lakeland and St. Thomas Aquinas, among others.

"The goal was to get the best person in here to keep the program in the direction it's going," Mainland athletic director Terry Anthony said. "Mainland is Mainland. Mainland is going to move on, regardless of who is the head coach, principal or athletic director. We're going to keep moving forward.

"Coming from Treasure Coast, (Bell) was part of a successful program, and he's done a tremendous job in the three years that he's been at Atlantic. The track record of getting kids into school, he's done a great job. We heard all great references about him."

Atlantic head coach Jerrime Bell during a game with Crescent City at Atlantic High School, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Bell attended Mainland from 1998-2002 and played defensive line for three varsity seasons. He coached Pop Warner football locally for seven years, served as offensive coordinator at Calvary Christian in 2012 and then spent seven years as an assistant at Treasure Coast on Irvin Jones' staff.

He brought Treasure Coast's single-wing identity with him to Atlantic. Last season, the Sharks rushed for 268.8 yards per game — averaging 8.4 per carry — and scored 28 touchdowns on the ground.

Atlantic High School head football coach Jerrime Bell during spring football practice at the school in Port Orange, Monday, May 8, 2023.

However, Bell intends to keep Mainland in its traditional spread offense to "let our athletes move around."

The Bucs are set to reload following the graduation of five-star national recruits LJ McCray (Florida) and Zavier Mincey (Alabama), along with the departures of fellow Division I signees Rodney Hill (South Florida), Ezaiah Shine (Tulane), Dennis Murray Jr. (Georgia State), Madden Santiago (Harvard), Ramon McCollough Jr. (Wofford) and Elijah Walker (Alabama State).

Atlantic, meanwhile, now has the lone local football coaching vacancy to fill. The Sharks cycled through eight head coaches between January 2014 and Bell's arrival in April 2021, three of whom never coached a regular season game.

The Sharks were drawn into Class 3A, and are set to compete this fall in a district with Bishop Moore, Eustis, Mount Dora and Tavares.

"Atlantic's in pretty good shape, man," Bell said. "We did a lot of work to build it back up. They have a lot of good, young talent on the roster. If they get the right guy in, they will be fine."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Mainland hires Atlantic's Squatty Bell as coach