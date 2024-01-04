Mainland's Travis Roland named Coach of the Year; LJ McCray 4th in Mr. Football voting

Leading his alma mater to its first state championship in two decades, Mainland's Travis Roland was named Football Coach of the Year on Thursday afternoon, the Florida Dairy Farmers announced in a release.

Roland, in his third season in charge of the Bucs, guided the team to a 14-1 record and a 21-19 victory over St. Augustine in the FHSAA Class 3S championship game on Dec. 7. He garnered eight first-place votes and 135 points in a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media representatives.

"There's the happiness when you win this kind of award that you had a good season, a great season as a matter of fact. It's a fulfillment of my grandmother's hopes and dreams of what she saw in me out of life," Roland said in a phone interview. "When you win this type of award in Florida, with as many great coaches as there are, it's a great distinction and a true blessing."

Mainland coach Travis Roland accepts the trophy after the Bucs claimed a 21-19 win over St. Augustine in the Class 3S state championship game on Thursday in Tallahassee.

Roland becomes the first Volusia-Flagler recipient of the Football Coach of the Year. Naples' Bill Kramer won the award in 2003 — after finishing as Class 5A runner-up to John Maronto's Bucs.

Dominick Ciao, who led Berkeley Prep to an upset of Norland in the Class 2M final, finished second in voting with 121 points and nine first-place votes. Cardinal Mooney's Jared Clark rounded out the top three.

Bucs senior defensive lineman LJ McCray finished fourth in the Mr. Football ballot behind Cocoa junior wide receiver Jayvan Boggs. McCray led all players with six first-place votes, finishing with 87 points — trailing Boggs (107), Buchholz linebacker/running back Myles Graham (98) and Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor (97).

Mainland’s LJ McCray (11) pursues Rockledge quarterback Traven Green (3) during Friday night’s playoff game at Daytona Stadium.

McCray made 77 tackles (48 solo), adding 37 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a one-handed pick-six for the state-champion Bucs.

"No doubt it, he should have been Mr. Football," Roland said of the 6-foot-6, 270-pound McCray. "The only other guy who I felt like had the game where nobody could stop him with Boggs. Both those guys deserve that.

"LJ showed the growth and development he's had the last three years. He was unblockable. Sky's the limit. He's going to be even better as he grows toward his college career."

McCray, a Florida signee and the No. 35 overall recruit in the nation per 247Sports' composite rankings, will compete Saturday in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, alongside teammate Zavier Mincey. Mincey will announce his college choice during the broadcast from a final four of Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Miami.

Twice before has a Volusia-Flagler athlete been chosen as Mr. Football; Taylor's Andre Reese made local history in 2002, and Seabreeze standout quarterback Xavier Lee claimed the honor the following year.

