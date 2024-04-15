SDSU spring football ends with deep crew vying for places among '605 Hogs'

Apr. 15—BROOKINGS — Along the South Dakota State offensive line, there are big holes to fill.

But if Saturday's spring game was an indication, the Jackrabbits have plenty of options to retool up front.

The 2024 iteration of the so-called "605 Hogs" will be anchored by a pair of standout returners: center Gus Miller, the FCS Rimington Award winner, alongside right guard Evan Beerntsen, an all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention.

With the departure of All-Americans Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield and multi-year starter John O'Brian, there are openings at left guard, left tackle and right tackle.

During Saturday's spring game, the first-team offense featured seniors Ethan Vibert and Colby Christensen at left guard and left tackle, respectively, with sophomore Quinten Christensen slotting in at right tackle. Seniors Jalen Lee and Marcus Hicks, a transfer from the University of Oklahoma, and redshirt freshman William Paepke also drew praise from the coaching staff and figure to be in the mix for playing time come the fall.

"I'm really pleased with our growth this spring. I think we're going to have some depth, especially up the middle, so I feel good about that situation," said Ryan Olson, the Jacks' offensive line coach who's also in his first spring with offensive coordinator duties. "We'll see who that ends up being, but I feel confident that whoever wins those battles is going to be more than capable of giving us what we need."

Head coach Jimmy Rogers compared the situation to the transition SDSU's offensive line went through in 2020. Compared to the Day 1 lineup in 2019, the Jacks took the field for the COVID-delayed spring season of 2021 with three new starters along the offensive line (McCormick and Greenfield among them). That season resulted in the program's first FCS title game appearance.

"We'll see what comes this fall," Rogers said. "We'll have to stay healthy. There's no starting lineup yet. I tell every kid on the team that they're a starter until the game starts. They have to think that way, prepare that way and be ready for their moment."

After appearing in 14 of 15 games last season as a redshirt freshman, Wessington Springs native Quinten Christensen is poised to take on a leading role up front for the Jackrabbits as a sophomore.

Christensen made his mark last season as a sixth blocker with the first-team offensive line in select personnel packages. He made several other appearances with SDSU's second-team offensive line in lopsided contests.

"Without a doubt, that helped set me up a ton for this spring and next season," Christensen said of seeing the field as a sixth blocker with the first-team offense. "They really had me doing exactly what a tackle would do, so it was about stacking reps and getting extra practice in game situations. That was huge for me."

This season, Christensen hopes to expand his role with the first-team offense, having held down the starting right tackle position during the spring game. Though the Jacks continue to try different offensive line combinations, Christensen feels ready to contribute no matter where he ultimately slots into the picture.

"I'm confident where [Ryan] Olson puts me," Christensen added, "and I'm happy wherever I am as long as it's out on the field."

That sentiment is shared by head coach Jimmy Rogers, too.

"Quinten Christensen will be in the rotation, there's no question," Rogers said.

According to Olson, Christensen continued to impress the staff this spring, taking further strides in refining his technique and in his understanding of schemes. Olson added that he thinks Christensen could become a leader in the locker room.

Christensen feels that, despite having to replace three starters from back-to-back national championships, the 2024 Jackrabbits have the ability to maintain a high standard of excellence.

"It's a work in progress, but I thought we worked well together as the spring progressed. I'm confident we have the guys to step up and fill those roles," Christensen said of the offensive line. "... I believe we can carry on that success, and if all five of us believe we can, I think that's all it takes."