Scoring Galore: Traverse City United topples Petoskey 14-6 on senior night

May 2—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City United couldn't have asked for Senior Night to go any other way.

The co-op varsity lacrosse team held its last senior night as TC United at Thirlby Field on Wednesday to honor 14 seniors, as United will be split up next season into Traverse City Central and Traverse City West.

United wasted zero time on the field — especially in the first half. United exploded with nine goals in the first half to take a 14-6 win over Petoskey.

"It's sweet," Traverse City West senior Caleb Lewandowski said. "We've played Petoskey our whole lives. This is the seniors last time playing and to come away with a win. With this being the last United team, it's something we're all going to remember."

United started the season 0-3, but since then has been 5-1 to bring its overall record to 5-4. United head coach Liberty Provost doesn't think the team is peaking yet, but believes they are getting there.

"We're still climbing because we can play a little better," Provost said. "There's some stuff we have to clean up. We're not playing our best yet."

United played its best in the first half after Petoskey quickly scored in the first quarter to make it 1-0 at the 10:10 mark. United stayed the course and got goals from junior Jack Schripsema and senior Jackson Dobreff making it 2-1.

United sophomore Cameron Mienk scored one of his two goals with 5:18 to play, extending the lead to 3-1.

Petoskey inched closer with a goal from senior Brandon Klingelsmith with under two minutes to play to make it 3-2, but United didn't mess around in the second quarter as they would go on to score six goals before halftime, including a goal from Lewandowski at the buzzer with five seconds left to make it 9-5.

Lewandowski finished the second period with a hat trick.

TCU added more goals in the second half with a goals from sophomore Grady Ellis with five minutes to play and Mienk to make it 11-5 in the third.

The United defense played a pivotal role in helping the seniors enjoy their night by holding Petoskey to only three goals in the second half.

"We study our opponents. We knew what they were going try to do and we tried to limit it," Provost said. "It all comes down to the players making plays. Overall, our defense played well."

United tacked on three goals in the final period with goals from Ellis, Cox and senior Spencer Gerber.

United hits the road for three more regular-season games, starting with a trip Saturday to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep before the postseason begins May 20. Provost is optimistic that Wednesday wasn't the senior's last game at Thirlby Field.

"I hope we have a home playoff game," Provost said. "I'd hope to get more people out here, but I'm a one-day-at-a-time type of guy, and tonight is what I am all about."

With United splitting into two teams next spring and TC United girls' varsity lacrosse kicking off its season this year, Provost sees lacrosse expanding across northern Michigan and growing even more down the road.

"We are growing fast. The sport is exploding because this was an untapped area. It's not often I pull back and think about the big stuff like that," Provost said. "When I see all these youth guys running around in the stands, it's like, 'Wow man.'"

Petoskey moves to 8-2 overall after starting the season 5-0, ending the season with five straight home games, starting with Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.