Schrock's NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Week 2 of the NFL season helped solidify some early-season beliefs after the opening week.

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL, and I'm not sure it's all that close if they remain healthy. The Philadelphia Eagles are missing something, and we know the Dallas Cowboys will careen off the road at some point.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs got back on track with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while expected contenders fell to 0-2 in Cincinnati and Los Angeles. If Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert can't right their ships, the Ravens, Dolphins, and Bills are the AFC's only chance to knock off Patrick Mahomes.

Week 2 saw several teams that flopped in Week 1 get back on the horse. The Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints all rebounded to get back to .500.

The Bears did not.

Quarterback Justin Fields struggled, and the defense got diced up by Baker Mayfield in a dismal 27-17 loss to the Bucs in Tampa.

The Bears have real issues, and there doesn't appear to be a quick fix for anything that ails them, which led to a precipitous drop in this week's power rankings:

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.