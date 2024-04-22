Scheffler wins storm-delayed RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler's win is his 10th on the PGA Tour [Getty Images]

RBC Heritage leaderboard

-19 S Scheffler (US); -16 S Theegala (US); -15 W Clark US), P Cantlay (US)

Selected others: -14 S Straka (Aus); -12 L Aaberg (Swe); -11 S Power (Ire); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 R McIlroy (NI)

Leaderboard

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance by winning the storm-delayed RBC Heritage in South Carolina for his fourth win in five starts.

The world number one, 27, carded a three-under-par 68 in the final round to finish on 19 under and win by four shots from fellow American Sahith Theegala.

Sunday's final round was halted for more than two hours by inclement weather before darkness stopped play from finishing.

Scheffler returned on Monday with a five-shot lead and three holes to play and he wrapped up a comfortable triumph.

He becomes the first player to follow a Masters win with victory at the RBC Heritage since Germany's Bernhard Langer in 1985.

Scheffler is also the first player to win four times in five starts on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods in 2007-08.

Before his back-to-back wins this month, Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and The Players Championship in March.

"I got off to a slow start on Thursday but other than that I played some really nice golf in the middle of the tournament and it's nice to be done," said Scheffler.

"I think mentally the last month or so has been as good as I've been in a long time and I think that is why I'm seeing some of the results."

Austria's Sepp Straka was the highest European, finishing in joint fifth with on 14 under, while Masters runner-up Ludvig Aaberg was joint 10th on 12 under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shot a final-round 74 to finish well off the pace on seven under.