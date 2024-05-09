Saryeldin heads

May 9—BRIDGEPORT — The Concord University baseball team has placed six players on the All-Mountain East Conference Teams that were released Tuesday afternoon by the league office.

The group was led by fifth-year senior infielder Zack Saryeldin who was voted to the All-MEC First Team. Junior utility MJ Hunter, junior outfielder Demetri Jamison, graduate pitcher Andrew Neff and senior infielder Chris Satcher were all named All-MEC Second Team. And senior infielder Michael Dupontlanded All-MEC Honorable Mention accolades.

Saryeldin is voted to the All-MEC First Team for the fourth time in his career. The Weston, Florida native finished third in the MEC in regular-season batting average (.426). Despite only playing 36 of the 46 regular-season games, Saryeldin still finished fifth in the conference in home runs (11) and his 49 RBI also ranked fifth. Saryeldin's 45 runs scored and slugging percentage of .795 both led Concord. Among the highlights for Saryeldin this spring were two multi-home run games versus Notre Dame (March 23) and against West Virginia Wesleyan (April 14). He added 11 games with at least two RBI. Saryeldin becomes the first player in a program filled with rich tradition to be a four-time all-conference first team selection.

Hunter, a native of Christiansburg, Virginia, proved his importance to the Concord lineup after landing All-MEC Second Team honors for a second straight year. Hunter played both middle infield spots, both corner outfield positions and pitched in 2024. At the plate, he hit .301 with a pair of home runs and 28 RBI. He added a team-best 13 stolen bases which was 10th in the MEC. On the mound, Hunter piled up six saves, ranking second in the conference, as he tossed 18 innings. He sported an ERA of 3.50 and held teams to a .232 batting average. Eight RBI for Hunter came in a four-game sweep of Davis & Elkins (April 7-8).

Jamison, a native of Mechanicsville, Maryland heated up as the spring went along. Batting .237 in the middle of March, Jamison finished the year with a .352 average. He added three home runs, 28 RBI and 16 doubles which were tied for second in the conference. In 30 league games, all starts in right field, Jamison hit .389 with 12 of his 16 doubles coming versus MEC opposition. Over a seven-game stretch from April 7-14, Jamison had multiple RBI in five of the seven contests. He also homered in both ends of a doubleheader versus Salem March 24.

One of the most-decorated pitchers in Concord baseball history, Neff makes All-MEC Second Team after sporting a record of 7-4. Neff tossed 70 innings this spring with 54 strikeouts and a 5.53 ERA. During his final season, the Fredericksburg, Virginia native became CU's all-time strikeout leader, finishing with 288 for his career, and Concord's winningest pitcher with his 31st career victory versus Glenville State—tying him for most wins in MEC history too. In the GSU start, Neff pitched a complete game as he only allowed one unearned run. He also fired five shutout innings against Davis & Elkins (April 7). In non-conference play, Neff gave up just three hits over six shutout innings against Pitt-Johnstown (Feb. 18).

Satcher, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, finished the year second in the MEC in RBI (57), tied for third in home runs (13) and seventh in batting average (.394). His OPS of 1.292 was third in the MEC behind All-MEC First Team first baseman Mike Huber of West Virginia State (1.333) and Saryeldin (1.312). Satcher recorded 16 multi-RBI games with 10 of those coming in a 15-game stretch from March 23-April 14. Additionally, Satcher also broke the single-game home run record with three homers versus Davis & Elkins (April 8). Satcher had four straight games with a home run in the D&E series as well as the game against Emory & Henry.

Dupont earns All-MEC honors for the first time in his career. The West Palm Beach, Florida native hit .325 with three home runs, five doubles and 15 RBI in 83 at-bats. After becoming Concord's regular designated hitter on April 13, Dupont batted.380 (16-for-42) over the final four weeks of the season. He was a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run against West Virginia Wesleyan April 13. He added a home run and two RBI in his final home doubleheader against Glenville State May 3.

Frostburg State collected three of the four year-end awards in the conference: Ethan Kiple (player), Ryan Bouma (freshman) and Anthony Williams (coach). West Virginia State's Chris Morris was named MEC Pitcher of the Year.