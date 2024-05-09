Sanchez beats Alaphilippe to win Giro stage six

Pelayo Sanchez (right) was the strongest of a three-man breakaway which also included Julian Alaphilippe (left) and Luke Plapp [Getty Images]

Pelayo Sanchez secured his maiden Grand Tour stage win as he out-sprinted two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe to win stage six of the Giro d'Italia.

Spaniard Sanchez, 24, shook his head in disbelief after beating Frenchman Alaphilippe on the uphill finish in Rapolano Terme.

The third member of their breakaway, Jayco Alula rider Luke Plapp, faded slightly near the line but took the final place on the podium.

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar retained his lead in the overall standings for a sixth straight day, 46 seconds ahead of Britain's Geraint Thomas.

Pelayo said he had bided his time on the stage, which included some of the white gravel roads of Tuscany featured in the one-day Strade Bianchi race.

"This is amazing. I don't have words," he said.

"I knew that it was going to be a really hard day, all day full gas. I tried to save energy and wait for my moment. After two hours of racing everyone started attacking, so I made my move."

Friday's stage seven is a 38.5km individual time trial from Foligno to Perugia which features a 6.6km climb at the end.

Stage six result

1. Pelayo Sanchez (Spa/Movistar) Four hours, one min and eight secs

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Soudal-QuickStep) same time

3. Luke Plapp (Aus/Jayco AlUla) +1sec

4. Andrea Piccolo (Ita/EF Education-EasyPost) +24secs

5. Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +29secs

6. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Jayco AlUla) same time

7. Quinten Hermans (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck)

8. Nick Schultz (Aut/Israel-PremierTech)

9. Daniel Martinez (Col/Bora-hansgrohe)

10. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana Qazaqstan)

General classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 23hrs 20mins 52secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +46secs

3. Daniel Martinez (Col/Bora-hansgrohe) +47secs

4. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel/Team Visma-Lease a Bike) +55secs

5. Einer Rubio (Col/Movistar) +56secs

6. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita/Astana Qazaqstan) +1min 07secs

7. Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa/Lidl-Trek) +1min 11secs

8. Jan Hirt (Cze/Soudal-Quick-Step) +1min 13secs

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana Qazaqstan) +1min 26secs

10. Esteban Chaves (Col/EF Education-Easypost) Same time