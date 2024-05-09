Sale shuts down Sox in first game against former team

A change of scenery has helped Chris Sale regain his All-Star form early in the 2024 season. His strong start continued Wednesday night against his former team.

Now with the Atlanta Braves, Sale pitched against the Boston Red Sox for the first time since being traded for second baseman Vaughn Grissom in December. The veteran left-hander allowed six hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts and one walk through six scoreless innings.

Grissom accounted for two of Sale's 10 strikeouts, including their first matchup in the top of the first inning:

Vintage Sale was on display, something Sox fans hadn't seen since the 2018 World Series season:

Sale, 35, entered the 2024 campaign with only 31 starts since 2020 due to a plethora of injuries. The last five of his seven seasons with Boston were marred by Tommy John surgery, a rib fracture, a pinky fracture, a wrist fracture, and a stress fracture in his left shoulder.

Before his start, Sale was asked what message he'd like to send Red Sox fans after his tumultuous tenure with the club.

"I can probably sum it up in three words. Thank you, and sorry," he told NESN's Jahmai Webster.

With Wednesday's gem, Sale lowered his ERA to 2.95 through seven starts. The six-time top-three Cy Young finisher has 52 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.

Atlanta went on to win Wednesday's matchup 5-0 to sweep the two-game series.