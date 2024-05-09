Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler invited to 2024 NFLPA Rookie Premiere

The NFLPA invited 40 players to its annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles from May 16-19. A list provided by the union to teams of players invited, which includes the top 4 draft picks from Caleb Williams to Marvin Harrison Jr. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/2zOWBqmyGr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 9, 2024

Here’s a big opportunity for Spencer Rattler. The New Orleans Saints quarterback was among 40 first-year pros invited to participate in the 2024 rookie premiere, the NFL Players Association announced Thursday. This event is designed to help incoming players adjust to the pros by connecting them with potential business partners and sharing financial literacy resources.

Oftentimes the players invited are those who the NFLPA believes are most marketable, which says a lot about how highly regarded Rattler may be despite his status as this year’s 150th overall draft pick.

And it’s very telling to see who the NFLPA believes is most marketable. Of the 40 invitees all but two play offense, outside of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner. And nearly half the group plays wide receiver. You won’t find a single offensive lineman in the group, either. There’s a pretty clear emphasis on wideouts and quarterbacks, plus running backs.

Maybe that’s a side effect of fantasy football limiting fans’ exposure to the most popular positions in standard-format leagues. Either way, this is a great opportunity for Rattler to start his NFL career on the right foot.

