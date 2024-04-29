Saints brought in another Australian punter to compete with Lou Hedley

The New Orleans Saints are zigging when the rest of the NFL is zagging, at least on special teams. They’re committed to making the Australian style of punting work in the NFL. After signing and starting former Miami punter Lou Hedley (a Mandurah, Australia native) last year, they’ve brought in Vanderbilt punter Matthew Hayball (from Geelong, Australia) to compete with him.

There are some pretty significant differences between the two despite their shared nationality; Hedley is from a smaller town on Australia’s west coast, while Hayball comes from the more populous southern coast 36 hours’ drive away. Hedley is three years Hayball’s senior, too. And as far as their performance on the football field goals, Hayball punts with his left leg, while Hedley uses his right.

What about their performance? Last season, Hedley was criticized for averaging the fewest yards per punt (43.0) and shortest hang time (4.04 seconds) in the NFL. Hayball averaged 47 yards per punt but just 3.88 seconds at Vanderbilt. While he’s been working on increasing his hang time — anything over 4.3 seconds is good, by NFL standards — what matters most is how he’s performed in games. And Hayball will get opportunities to test that training.

But accuracy matters, too. Hedley placed 41.3% of his punts inside the opposing 20-yard line, and only 5.3% of his punts resulted in a touchback. That’s top-10 in each category. Bu just 32% of his punts were fair catches, which was right in line with the league average.

Here’s how Hayball compared at Vanderbilt in 2023: 44.1% of his punts landed inside the 20, 6.7% were touchbacks, and 23.7% were fairly caught. He gave the opposing team more return opportunities, which is probably explained by that poor hangtime.

If Hayball can work on that and continue to work from greater range than Hedley while remaining accurate in his placement, he just might win this job. It says a lot that the Saints guaranteed $35,000 of his contract compared to just $10,000 in the deal Hedley signed last offseason. But the Saints are making a risky gamble with this Aussie style of punting. They’re betting that their coverage unit can get downfield in a shorter time than other teams around the league and limit return opportunities, even if it comes at a sacrifice of yards per punt. That thin margin for error didn’t hurt them too often last year. Let’s see if it pays off again in 2024.

