Rutgers men’s basketball nearly beats Purdue

Rutgers men’s basketball comeback fell short against No. 2Purdue on Sunday afternoon. In Rutgers 68-60 loss, Boilermakers star Zach Edey made history at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Edey added 26 points and 12 rebounds to his resume in Purdue’s latest win. As the Toronto native again played a crucial role in Purdue’s success, he became the sixth player in Big Ten conference history to reach the 2,000 point and 1,000 rebound mark. His latest masterpiece was another example of why he is a special player.

While Rutgers could not shock the college basketball world, Clifford Omoruyi and Aundre Hyatt continued to be scoring machines. Hyatt led the way offensively with 15 points. Omoruyi added 13 points of his own while hauling in six rebounds.

In this matchup, Rutgers struggled to put together a complete game. They were outscored by 13 points in the first half. The Scarlet Knights also allowed 30 points in the paint and 15 points off turnovers.

Additionally, Rutgers continued to struggle since the start of the new year. They are now 2-5 since the calendar flipped to January. While Rutgers will only have a few days before their next game, they will have an opportunity to end the month strong against Penn State on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire