Rutgers football lands commitment from North Carolina LB Isaiah Deloatch | What to know

Rutgers football has landed its newest commitment for its 2025 recruiting class, and it's from a state Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights are increasingly finding success in.

Isaiah Deloatch, a linebacker from Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina, announced on Friday that he was committing to Schiano and Rutgers.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Deloatch is the eighth member of the Scarlet Knights' 2025 class, a group that also includes North Carolina athlete Steven Murray.

Why Rutgers football was right spot for Isaiah Deloatch

Deloatch believes Rutgers is the right fit − both from a football standpoint and what he can achieve academically.

"The culture of the school, the coaches, they communicated a lot," Deloatch said. "They always talked to me. They said they really believe in me and what I can do at Rutgers. A big bonus for me was they’re taking 30 of my college credits, so I can start as a sophomore when I get there and I can get my master’s in four years. And they’ve got a great brotherhood there."

Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Rutger's coach Greg Schiano during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers landed three North Carolina recruits in its 2024 class in wide receiver Benjamin Black and defensive backs Isaiah Crumpler and Noah Shaw.

Deloatch, a three-star recruit and the No. 13 overall recruit in North Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite, picked Rutgers from a list that included Indiana, Syracuse, South Florida, Duke and Liberty.

Watching the program's rise under Schiano, which included a 7-6 season in 2023 and a trip to the Pinstripe Bowl, also stood out.

"He always makes sure to take care of his players and makes sure everybody has everything they need to be successful," Deloatch said. "That’s a real big bonus for me."

What Isaiah Deloatch brings to Rutgers: 'I'm a team player'

Rutgers has infused ample speed into the program in recent recruiting classes, and Deloatch is no different.

He ran a 10.64 100-meter dash.

Deloatch has also embraced the way Rutgers defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Harasymiak plans to teach him the playbook.

"He’s a cool dude," Deloatch said. "He keeps it real. Real broad, he doesn’t water anything down I would say. He told me when I get there, I won’t have to worry about getting the playbook right away. He said he would give me the calls and the assignments and then worry about the playbook later, because you have to know what you’re doing in the play before you learn the playbook."

Deloatch fulfills multiple roles for his high school team. In addition to playing linebacker, he's also the back-up running back, placeholder and punter.

"I'm pretty sure next year I'm going to be the kicker," Deloatch said. "So I'm a team player."

Last season was Deloatch's first playing inside linebacker. He previously was a strong safety.

Refining his skills at linebacker is a top priority between now and the time he gets to Rutgers.

"I want to achieve more on the mental side," Deloatch said. "Athletically, I feel I’m good enough to play at Rutgers. But last year was my first year playing inside linebacker, so Coach Harasymiak said he’s going to send me some stuff so I can get more of a feel of linebacker. Instinctively I can play it, but there’s still a lot more I need to learn about the position."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football 2025 recruiting class lands commitment